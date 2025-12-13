403
Türkiye Moves Toward Establishing Its Own AI Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Türkiye is advancing toward the creation of a domestic artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, aiming to fulfill the requirements of local companies without relying on foreign technologies.
Mehmet Uner, strategy advisor at Ena Venture Capital, informed a news agency that the fund intends to build Türkiye’s sovereign AI by serving as a leading investor in early-stage AI startups across the nation.
Speaking during the Take Off Istanbul 2025 startup event, Uner mentioned that the fund focuses on startups engaged in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Their support is directed toward pre-seed and seed-stage ventures.
“We are participating in Take Off Istanbul with four firms,” he explained. “Orbina operates in agentic AI, Enlighty works on customer and market insights, MagicPay develops a payment processing system, and CloudFlex stands out with its hybrid cloud computing infrastructure.”
Uner highlighted that Orbina, in particular, has executed significant projects, especially within the finance sector for insurers and banks, as well as in public institutions. “This is one of our investments that we are proud of,” he stated.
He emphasized the efficiency advantages Orbina provides to organizations.
“Orbina’s offerings enable them to work more efficiently by automating tasks,” he said. “One of the most important features of Orbina is that it developed a Turkish large language model (LLM), allowing users to produce AI agents that speak our language best and provide the best assistance.”
