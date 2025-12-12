COOLING FOR A GREENER FUTURE: LG HVAC AND ZĀZEN PROPERTIES SET A NEW STANDARD FOR SUSTAINABLE LIVING

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New residential community in Dubai equipped with advanced LG Multi V VRF systems, delivering unparalleled comfort, significant energy savings, and contributing to LEED Gold certification.

DUBAI, December, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) today announced its strategic collaboration with ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable property developer, to integrate LG's cutting-edge HVAC solutions into the new ZāZEN Gardens residential community in Al Furjan, Dubai.

Highlighting a shared commitment to creating premium living spaces that are both luxurious and environmentally responsible, the pioneering partnership is setting a new benchmark for sustainable development in the region.

ZāZEN Properties envisioned ZāZEN Gardens community as a beacon of modern, eco-conscious living, offering residents an elevated lifestyle without compromising on environmental stewardship, where the challenge to deliver superior indoor comfort and air quality in Dubai's demanding climate, while adhering to stringent sustainability targets, including LEED Gold certification, has traditionally proved a daunting gauntlet.

LG, however, is inherently up to the task, delivering advanced Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology offering LG Inverter-Driven VRF Systems, an ideal solution for the Gardens community. To meet the ambitious LEED Gold certification goal, LG deployed its state-of-the-art MULTI V system, which uses refrigerant as the cooling and heating medium, and unlike standard AC systems, allows a single outdoor unit to connect to multiple indoor units, each capable of independent temperature control, delivering unparalleled energy efficiency and zoning capabilities.

For enhanced indoor air quality, LG provided fresh air handling units with a unique double wheel configuration-an uncommon design in the market, but selected here to achieve both superior air quality and higher energy efficiency. Additionally, LG incorporated special filtration solutions, such as MERV 6 filters in fan coil units within apartments, to further improve air purity. Advanced thermostats were also proposed, allowing temperature adjustments in precise 0.5°C increments. Together, these innovations enabled residents to enjoy cleaner, more comfortable indoor environments, while helping the developer meet stringent energy efficiency goals.

Crucially, for comprehensive management of ZāZEN Gardens' air conditioning, the LG Central Controller AC Manager acts as a sophisticated centralized building control system, where the software and hardware solution enables facility managers to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of all connected units from a central location; offering real-time data, scheduling capabilities, and advanced energy management features.

Brij Sharma, LG MEA HVAC Sales & Engineering, said:“Our role with ZāZEN Gardens was to ensure maximum comfort with minimal energy use, and in using LG's latest VRF technology, we helped the community to achieve stable indoor comfort while meeting LEED's stringent energy performance goals, proving that luxury and sustainability can coexist seamlessly.”

Mihir Modi Projects Director, ZāZEN Property Development LLC., added:“LG's comprehensive HVAC system was pivotal in realizing our vision for ZāZEN Gardens, with its energy-efficient and control-driven solutions not only ensuring optimal indoor environments, but also helping us exceed LEED benchmarks, making all the difference in achieving our ambitious Gold certification target.”

This partnership between LG and ZāZEN Properties at ZāZEN Gardens exemplifies how innovative technology and a forward-thinking approach can create truly sustainable and luxurious residential communities.