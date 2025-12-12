Chanel, Estée Lauder And LVMH Drive Expansion In Booming Luxury Perfume Market Forecast To Reach $46.04 Billion

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Perfume Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The luxury perfume market has exhibited robust growth over recent years, with its size projected to escalate from $32.38 billion in 2024 to $34.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This surge is credited to the rising demand for personalized and exclusive fragrances, heightened brand consciousness among consumers, expansion of luxury retail networks, and increasing disposable incomes, augmented by tourism and travel retail channels.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $46.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rising use of sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, increased e-commerce penetration, the popularity of niche and unisex scents, and expanded direct-to-consumer channels. The influence of celebrity and influencer endorsements will also play a crucial role. Emerging trends such as advancements in scent extraction technologies and AI for personalized recommendations, alongside investment in R&D for enduring formulations and eco-friendly packaging innovations, are expected to shape the market landscape.

This report answers critical questions about the luxury perfume market, including identifying the largest and fastest-growing regions. It explores market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. The report analyzes market growth by geography, both historically and forecasted.

The market's significant drivers are technological advancements like AI and automation, geopolitical conflicts, and economic factors such as inflation and interest rates. Market segmentation insights include:



By Product Type: Fine Fragrances, Designer Fragrances, Niche Fragrances, Luxury Celebrity Fragrances, Luxury Unisex Fragrances.

By Price Range: Premium Luxury Perfumes, Super Luxury Perfumes, Ultra-Luxury Perfumes.

By Ingredient Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients.

By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Luxury Department Stores, Specialty Perfume Boutiques, High-End Cosmetic Stores, Direct Brand Stores. By End User: Women, Men, Unisex.

Reasons to Purchase:



Obtain a global perspective with coverage across 15 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, supply chain realignments, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Outperform competition using forecast data and market trends.

Understand customer dynamics with updated market shares.

Benchmark against competitors for enhanced market positioning.

Support presentations with reliable data and analysis.

The report includes updated data and an Excel data sheet for easy extraction and analysis. Receive all data in an Excel dashboard format.

Key Attributes: