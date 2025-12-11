Indigo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers To Severely Impacted Passengers

File photo

New Delhi ~ IndiGo, which has been facing significant operational disruptions, on Thursday announced that it will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to each passenger whose flights were cancelled or delayed for long during December 3-5.

The compensation would be in addition to the amount that needs to be provided to passengers for flight cancellations under DGCA norms.

In a statement, IndiGo said it regrettably acknowledges that part of its customers travelling on December 3, 4 and 5 were stranded for many hours at certain airports, and a number of them were severely impacted by congestion.

“We will offer travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to such severely impacted customers. These travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey for the next 12 months,” it said.

The country's largest airline is also facing regulatory heat, and authorities have directed it to reduce winter schedule flights by 10 per cent to stabilise its operations. The carrier was operating around 2,300 flights a day till the disruptions began on December 2.