Türkiye Posts Explosive Growth in EV Sales
(MENAFN) Türkiye's electric vehicle market has experienced explosive growth, with sales doubling to 166,665 units through November compared to 83,298 during the same period last year, data from the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) reveals.
The Turkish automotive landscape shifted dramatically in the January-November period, with 442,650 gasoline vehicles, 251,992 hybrid models, 69,741 diesel cars, and 7,399 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicles finding buyers.
Fully electric vehicle sales reached 164,665 units during this timeframe, and when combined with extended-range EVs, the figure climbed to 166,665 units—capturing 17.8% of Türkiye's total automotive market.
Traditional fuel vehicle sales continued their downward trajectory.
Gasoline-powered car purchases dropped 15.5% across the first eleven months, while diesel vehicle sales plunged 18.8%, the data demonstrated.
Conversely, LPG vehicle sales jumped 33.9%, hybrid models soared 71.3%, and fully electric cars skyrocketed 111.4%.
With global automakers phasing out diesel production, no fresh diesel models are entering the marketplace, accelerating their sales decline.
Gasoline vehicles commanded 47.2% of the Turkish car market in January-November, falling sharply from a 62% share during last year's corresponding period, while diesel cars' portion contracted from 10.1% to 7.4%, and LPG vehicles represented 0.8% of sales.
Fully electric cars' market presence expanded from 9.2% to 17.6%, and hybrids surged from 17.4% to 26.9% during the same timeframe, while all electrified vehicles—encompassing fully electric, extended-range, and hybrid—comprised 44.7% of the market with 418,657 units. Four out of every ten cars purchased in Türkiye were electric or hybrid in January-November.
Plug-in hybrid purchases hit 42,857 units during this span, constituting 4.6% of the market and representing a staggering 658.9% increase versus last year's equivalent period.
November alone witnessed 17,892 fully electric car sales, accounting for 17.1% of the Turkish automotive market, while 32,263 hybrid vehicles attracted customers, achieving a 30.8% market share.
