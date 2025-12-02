Tajikistan And Türkiye Outline Plans For Deeper Economic And Diplomatic Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Türkiye laid their cards on the table, mapping out future plans to bolster their bilateral ties, with an eye on economic and sectoral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

Discussions were held during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly.

The parties discussed expanding trade and investment, highlighting plans to increase collaboration in key areas such as the textile industry, aluminum processing, and the creation of joint production ventures. They identified the development of projects using local Tajik raw materials as a major opportunity.

Both sides emphasized the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA) in driving these initiatives forward. Plans were also made to further boost cooperation in education, science, culture, and tourism, ensuring a more diversified partnership.

The bilateral trade turnover between Tajikistan and Türkiye reached $621 million in 2024, marking a 17% increase over the previous year, with both nations targeting the ambitious goal of reaching $1 billion in trade. The foundation of this partnership rests heavily on the sectors highlighted for future collaboration: non-ferrous metals (primarily raw aluminum) constitute approximately 90% of Tajikistan's exports to Türkiye, while Türkiye's exports primarily involve clothing, textiles, and machinery. Furthermore, Turkish capital investment in Tajikistan has historically exceeded $285 million (2007–2024), driven largely by the efforts of TIKA, which has rolled out over 100 projects worth more than $30 million across a variety of sectors in Tajikistan.