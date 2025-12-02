Oil Transit Through Türkiye Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline In 10M2025 Revealed

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 172.788 million barrels of oil were transported through Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from January to October 2025, Trend reports citing Turkish BOTAŞ company.

By comparison, 183.945 million barrels were shipped over the same period in 2024, marking a decline of more than 6%.

In October 2025 alone, 16.601 million barrels of oil were pumped through the BTC in Türkiye, down 12.7% from 19.020 million barrels in October 2024.

For reference, 224.14 million barrels of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline in Türkiye in 2024.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.10%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and INPEX (2.50%).