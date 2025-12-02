Oil Transit Through Türkiye Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline In 10M2025 Revealed

Oil Transit Through Türkiye Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline In 10M2025 Revealed
By comparison, 183.945 million barrels were shipped over the same period in 2024, marking a decline of more than 6%.
In October 2025 alone, 16.601 million barrels of oil were pumped through the BTC in Türkiye, down 12.7% from 19.020 million barrels in October 2024.
For reference, 224.14 million barrels of oil were transported through the BTC pipeline in Türkiye in 2024.
The BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.10%), SOCAR (32.97%), MOL (8.90%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), ONGC Videsh (3.10%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and INPEX (2.50%).
