Pope Visits Türkiye’s Iznik for Council Event

2025-11-29 01:05:23
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV, serving as the leader of the Catholic Church and the sovereign ruler of the Vatican, took part on Friday in ceremonies honoring the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, held in the Iznik district of Türkiye’s northwestern Bursa province.

During his trip to Türkiye—which initially involved engagements in Ankara and Istanbul—the pontiff proceeded to Iznik to join the anniversary observance.

Describing the milestone as a meaningful occasion, Pope Leo highlighted the council’s long-lasting relevance to the Christian faith.

He noted that, in a world deeply marked by turmoil and strife, communities across the globe are yearning for harmony and healing.

He stressed that religion must never be invoked to legitimize warfare, aggression, or any sort of “extremism or fanaticism,” keeping the quoted words unchanged.

The pope further voiced appreciation to Patriarch Bartholomew for spearheading the commemoration and delivered messages promoting unity, forgiveness, and peace.

After completing his schedule in Iznik, the pontiff planned to head back to Istanbul before traveling onward to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Sunday.

