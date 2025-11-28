Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Limited Voluntary Recall Of 1 SKU Of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches In New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, And Alabama

Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Limited Voluntary Recall Of 1 SKU Of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches In New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, And Alabama
|Product Description
|Retail UPC
| Best When Used By Dates
|Product Images
| 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches
- 20 Count (20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton)
|44000 07584 2
| 8 JAN 26
15 Jan 26
“AE” Plant Code Only
(located on top of package)
|
Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those
listed in the above grid are not affected by this recall.
There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that 70 cases were inadvertently shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. Corrective actions are being taken.
Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ
Contacts:
Jane Corcoran
847-943-5678
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment