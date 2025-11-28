Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Limited Voluntary Recall Of 1 SKU Of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches In New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, And Alabama

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and sold in the following U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama. This recall is limited to 1 SKU and 2 Code Dates previously recalled in July. This action is not an expansion of that prior recall and is being conducted out of an abundance of caution. The affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product. All outer cartons affected are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product“contains peanuts.” This recall is exclusively for the RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other RITZ products or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates

Product Images 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

- 20 Count (20 x 1.38-oz. 6-pack carton)

44000 07584 2 8 JAN 26

15 Jan 26

“AE” Plant Code Only

(located on top of package)







Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those

listed in the above grid are not affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that 70 cases were inadvertently shipped to a limited number of retailers in eight states. Corrective actions are being taken.

Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products and should discard any product identified in the grid above. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday–Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contacts:

Jane Corcoran

847-943-5678

