403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Business Groups Urge Excluding Türkiye from E-Commerce Duty Plan
(MENAFN) Representatives from Türkiye’s commercial and industrial sectors have appealed to the European Union to exempt the country from its proposal to eliminate the customs duty exemption for e-commerce purchases valued below 150 euros ($174).
The EU’s initiative is intended to limit small-scale shipments from China, which dominate low-value imports entering the bloc.
Nevertheless, Turkish business officials warn that the measure could unintentionally damage Türkiye’s small exporters and disrupt the nation’s closely linked trade relationship with the EU through the Customs Union.
Türkiye’s membership in the Customs Union and its extensive supply-chain connections are among the key reasons sector leaders argue that the country should be excluded from the new plan.
Sekib Avdagic, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), told a news agency that if the current threshold is removed, the EU’s scheme would enforce customs duties on all low-value imports.
“Some 91% of all e-commerce shipments under 150 euros to the EU came from China last year,” he noted, highlighting that the bloc’s proposal is largely aimed at goods originating from China.
“It is not clear which countries this new scheme will cover, so this may affect Turkish entrepreneurs, and it needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”
Avdagic emphasized that Türkiye does not pose a threat to EU economies, but instead acts as a complementary trading partner.
He also mentioned that the Turkish Trade Ministry has been actively working to reinforce commercial relations with the bloc.
The EU’s initiative is intended to limit small-scale shipments from China, which dominate low-value imports entering the bloc.
Nevertheless, Turkish business officials warn that the measure could unintentionally damage Türkiye’s small exporters and disrupt the nation’s closely linked trade relationship with the EU through the Customs Union.
Türkiye’s membership in the Customs Union and its extensive supply-chain connections are among the key reasons sector leaders argue that the country should be excluded from the new plan.
Sekib Avdagic, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), told a news agency that if the current threshold is removed, the EU’s scheme would enforce customs duties on all low-value imports.
“Some 91% of all e-commerce shipments under 150 euros to the EU came from China last year,” he noted, highlighting that the bloc’s proposal is largely aimed at goods originating from China.
“It is not clear which countries this new scheme will cover, so this may affect Turkish entrepreneurs, and it needs to be resolved as soon as possible.”
Avdagic emphasized that Türkiye does not pose a threat to EU economies, but instead acts as a complementary trading partner.
He also mentioned that the Turkish Trade Ministry has been actively working to reinforce commercial relations with the bloc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment