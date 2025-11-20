Kaldalón Hf.: Bill Auction Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Tuesday, 25 November, Kaldalón hf. will auction six-month bills in a new series, KALD 26 0601 bills. The auction is held in line with the company's policy to be a regular issuer of bills and bonds.The auction will be conducted using the Dutch method, i.e. all accepted bids will be sold to investors at the highest accepted flat yield. The bills will be issued in nominal value units of ISK 20 million. The company reserves the right to accept all bids, reject all bids, or accept bids in part. The results of the auction and allocation to investors will be announced no later than prior to market opening on Wednessday, 26 November.Landsbankinn hf. will manage the auction. Bids, stating nominal amount and flat yield, must be submitted to Landsbankinn hf. no later than 16:00 on Tuesday, 25 November, at the email address: ....Payment and settlement date is scheduled for Monday, 1 December 2025.

The auction is closed and exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Prospectus Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, as implemented by Act No. 14/2020. The base prospectus of the issuance programme, final terms, and other documents relating to the issuance of the bill series and the admission of the bills to trading on Nasdaq Iceland will be published on the company's website: kaldalon/investors.

Further information:

Sigurbjörg Ólafsdóttir, CFO, Kaldalón hf.

Gunnar S. Tryggvason

Tel: +354 410 6709 / +354 821 2090

