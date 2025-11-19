Ecer's 'AI Procurement' Debuts At MEDICA In Düsseldorf, Leading A New Wave Of B2B Platform Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, the world's largest medical industry exhibition, MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, grandly opened. At this gathering of top global medical technologies and products, ecer ( ), a leading global mobile B2B platform, showcased its "AI Procurement" intelligent solution to visitors from around the world, attracting considerable attention from attendees.

Precise Matching

Ecer's "AI Procurement" system focuses on solving the matching efficiency issues in cross-border trade. Through intelligent algorithms, the system can quickly understand buyer's specific requirements for medical devices, including key information such as product specifications and certification standards, thereby recommending suitable suppliers more accurately. Buyers who experienced the system on-site stated that it effectively helps them find qualified suppliers faster.

Breaking Down Language Barriers

With its multilingual real-time interaction capabilities, ecer's "AI Procurement" system enables smooth communication in languages familiar to buyers and accurately understands medical device terminology and related certification requirements. A British buyer who experienced it commented, "This feature is very useful, especially when discussing product specifications and certification standards. It helped us quickly find suppliers that meet EU requirements, saving us a lot of communication hassle."

Building a Complete Foreign Trade Service Chain

The "AI Procurement" system is ecer's latest technological achievement in intelligent services. Together with the platform's existing AI Product Listing and AI Promotion functions, this system forms a complete marketing service chain from product display and promotion to business opportunity conversion. This integrated service model helps companies better conduct overseas business.

Continuously Optimizing Services to Support Businesses Going Global

A representative from ecer stated, "In the future, we will continue to deepen the application of AI technology in foreign trade scenarios. Through intelligent tools and professional services, we aim to help more companies accurately connect with the global market, making cross-border trade faster and more efficient."

About Ecer

Ecer is a leading B2B foreign trade platform dedicated to empowering Chinese enterprises in their global expansion. By integrating cutting-edge AI, big data, and mobile technologies, Ecer provides a one-stop digital solution for cross-border trade, enhancing operational efficiency and fostering international business collaboration.