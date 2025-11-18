Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ED Attaches ₹51 Cr Dubai Flats In Bank Fraud Case

2025-11-18 03:14:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Dubai- Credit: AP file photo

New Delhi ~ Nine luxurious apartments and commercial buildings in Dubai worth more than Rs 51 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in an alleged bank loan fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency's Bhopal zonal office issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday to attach these assets.

The investigation pertains to a bank fraud by Advantage Overseas Private Limited (AOPL), its directors, guarantors and related people, including its main director/significant beneficial owner Shrikant Bhasi, which caused wrongful loss of Rs 1,266.63 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI), the ED said in a statement.

The attached properties, worth Rs 51.70 crore, belong to Bhasi and were gifted by him to his daughter.

The assets are located in Centurion Residence – Dubai Investment Park Second, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwa Heights (Al Thanyah Fifth), Business Bay and World Trade Centre Residences, it said.

The properties were acquired out of the proceeds of crime generated from a“bank fraud” case where the SBI Shahpura Branch in Bhopal incurred wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1,266.63 crore, it said.

Kashmir Observer

