Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AB Vilkyškių Pieninė Allowed To Acquire Shares Of UAB Marijampolės Pieno Konservai


2025-11-14 03:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania, at its meeting on 13 November 2025, decided to allow the implementation of the concentration in which AB“Vilkyškių pieninė” acquires 100% of the shares of UAB“Marijampolės pieno konservai”, thus obtaining sole control of UAB“Marijampolės pieno konservai”.

Vilija Milaševičiutė
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email:...


MENAFN14112025004107003653ID1110343190



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search