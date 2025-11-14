AB Vilkyškių Pieninė Allowed To Acquire Shares Of UAB Marijampolės Pieno Konservai

403
AB Vilkyškių Pieninė Allowed To Acquire Shares Of UAB Marijampolės Pieno Konservai
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania, at its meeting on 13 November 2025, decided to allow the implementation of the concentration in which AB“Vilkyškių pieninė” acquires 100% of the shares of UAB“Marijampolės pieno konservai”, thus obtaining sole control of UAB“Marijampolės pieno konservai”.
