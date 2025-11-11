Helix Privé Expands Global Luxury Footprint With Strategic Acquisition Of Private Concierge Club

Helix Privé Expands Global Luxury Footprint With Strategic Acquisition Of Private Concierge Club
This acquisition positions Helix Privé as one of the world's first integrated luxury ecosystems that unites science-driven wellness, elite concierge services, and private lifestyle management under one discreet membership.
“Our members expect precision, privacy, and performance,” said Daniel Pinto, CEO of Helix Privé.“By acquiring Private Concierge Club and its established presence across Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE, and the United States, we are building a seamless experience where health optimization meets high living - a complete ecosystem for today's global elite.”
Founded in 2018, Helix Privé has built a reputation for merging personalized biohacking, regenerative performance, and advanced wellness with the intimacy of private-member service. Its clientele includes entrepreneurs, investors, and family offices seeking discreet, data-driven longevity programs and global mobility solutions.
Private Concierge Club, established in 2000, operates through its regional entities PrivateConcierge (Singapore), PrivateConcierg (UAE), and Private Concierge America (United States). The group is known for delivering bespoke travel management, red-carpet event access, executive relocation, and lifestyle curation for ultra-affluent individuals and corporations worldwide.
Under the new structure, Private Concierge Club will operate as Helix Privé Concierge, maintaining its experienced teams and existing client network while integrating Helix Privé's proprietary wellness technology and data infrastructure. Current members of Private Concierge Club will be upgraded to Helix Privé Signature status, granting expanded privileges, access to longevity programs, and participation in invitation-only global events.
“Helix Privé adds a scientific precision to what has traditionally been a service-based industry,” said Amelia Tan, Managing Director of Private Concierge Club.“Together we're defining a new class of membership - one that blends wellness intelligence with timeless luxury.”
The combined entity plans targeted expansion across Singapore, Dubai, Monaco, and Los Angeles through 2026, with a selective membership cap to preserve exclusivity and service quality.
“We are not scaling volume; we are scaling intimacy,” added Pinto.“This alliance allows us to serve a few hundred extraordinary individuals who understand that real luxury is about access - not excess.”
About Helix Privé
Helix Privé is a private wellness and longevity platform for high-net-worth individuals, offering invitation-only membership to advanced wellness, regenerative performance, personalized training, and global concierge coordination.
About Private Concierge Club
Private Concierge Club (with regional branches PrivateConcierge and Private Concierge America) is an international executive lifestyle management firm delivering bespoke travel, VIP event access, and relocation services for elite clientele across Singapore, the UAE, and North America.
