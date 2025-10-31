A Subsidiary Of Aktsiaselts Infortar Signed A Share Purchase Agreement For Acquiring A Shareholding In OÜ Oisu Biogaas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yesterday, on 30 October 2025, the 100% subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar), OÜ Infortar Agro (registry code 11504910) and OÜEesti Biogaas (registry code 14754903) entered into a share purchase agreement under which OÜ Infortar Agro will acquire a 60% shareholding in OÜ Oisu Biogaas.

The transaction follows Infortar's acquisition earlier this year of Estonia Farmid, one of Estonia's largest agricultural companies. The farm complex and biomethane plant located in Oisu form an integrated unit, and the subsidiary of Estonia Farmid is the main supplier of raw materials for the plant.

According to the agreement, obtaining approval from the Competition Authority and completion of additional operations are preconditions for closing of the transaction.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor it is regarded as a transaction with related persons, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,866 people.

