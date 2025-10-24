Introducing CANÉZA A $1Bn Legacy's Visionaire Launches A New Era Of Modern Perfumery

Marking a defining moment in the evolution of regional perfumery, Canéza, a new fragrance house born from the creative lineage of Rasasi, will officially launch at Beautyworld Middle East 2025. The debut introduces 22 meticulously crafted perfumes that embody modern sophistication, artisanal craftsmanship, and a vision to make luxury truly accessible.

Founded by Anis Abdul Razak Kalsekar, Co-Owner of Rasasi Group and the creative mind behind some of the region's most iconic fragrances including Hawas, La Yuqawam, Boruzz, and Wisam. Canéza is a culmination of decades of olfactory mastery. The new brand bridges heritage and innovation, offering consumers an elevated yet attainable fragrance experience that mirrors global luxury standards.

“ In my years at Rasasi, I've witnessed both ends of the perfume spectrum mass fragrances that compromise quality and ultra-luxury scents beyond reach. Canéza was created to redefine that balance,” says Anis Abdul Razak.“ It's about taking the craft and artistry of fine perfumery and making it accessible to those who appreciate authenticity, quality, and design.”

The Canéza portfolio includes flagship fragrances such as Uomo and Gold, alongside signature collections like Iconic, Velvet, Mezmar. Each fragrance reflects European perfumery excellence fused with contemporary sensibility from vibrant citruses and spices to warm woods, musks, and florals. Designed for both men and women, the compositions are long-lasting, ethically sourced, and IFRA-compliant, catering to a new generation of conscious consumers.

Canéza's philosophy Modern Luxury, Made Accessible extends beyond its formulations. Every element, from the weighted glass bottles to the minimalist yet tactile packaging, has been crafted with precision and purpose. The brand's commitment to sustainability includes responsible sourcing and recyclable materials, aligning luxury with ethics.

The UAE's perfume market, valued at USD 748.9 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2033, provides fertile ground for Canéza's launch. With the region driving a global trend toward premiumization and accessible luxury, the brand enters at the perfect moment poised to resonate with both traditional perfumery loyalists and younger, experience-driven consumers.

Reflecting the philanthropic values of the late Haji Abdul Razzak Kalsekar, Founder of Rasasi, Canéza also carries forward a legacy of giving back. The brand aims to partner with organizations such as UNICEF and Red Crescent to support education, women's empowerment, and environmental initiatives underscoring the belief that true luxury is defined by the impact it leaves behind.

As a digital-first brand, Canéza will be available through caneza, leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select partner stores in the UAE, GCC, USA, and Latin America from December 2025, with Phase 2 expansion into Europe, India, Russia, and Southeast Asia planned for 2026.

With its debut at Beautyworld Middle East the region's largest stage for beauty and fragrance innovation. Canéza signals a new era of perfumery, where heritage meets modernity and luxury becomes a language of personal expression.

About Canéza:

Canéza is a modern perfume house rooted in the heritage of Rasasi and guided by the legacy of Anis Abdul Razak Kalsekar. Combining rare ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and accessible luxury, Canéza redefines what fine fragrance means today- Fragrance, Redefined.

