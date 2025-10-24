Investornewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Expands Global Sports Footprint With Season Two Of Máximo Fútbol

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), a global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, announced that Sports Studios LATAM will launch the second season of Máximo Fútbol following the series' record-breaking debut in Mexico. Building on strong audience engagement across Latin America and international markets, Season Two will feature expanded storylines, new teams, and enhanced production quality to capture the growing influence of Latin American football ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Filming begins in Q1 2026 with a planned April premiere. Executives Tim Scoffham and Matthew McGahan said the series' success underscores SEGG Media's strategy of combining local relevance with global reach, while producer Miguel Sanchez noted that Máximo Fútbol has become a celebration of Mexico's passion and community. The LATAM expansion follows SEGG Media's accelerating momentum, including more than 10 million views from the Kerala Super League within its integrated, revenue-generating global platform.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

