DEME Wins Auction For Port Of Paranaguá Access Channel Concession In Brazil

DEME Wins Auction For Port Of Paranaguá Access Channel Concession In Brazil
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME yesterday won Brazil's first-ever auction for a port access channel concession. The Canal Galheta Dredging Consortium (CCGD), formed by DEME and FTS Participações Societárias S.A. (FTS), secured a 25-year concession contract to operate, maintain, and expand the marine access channel to the Port of Paranaguá - Brazil's second-largest public port in the state of Paraná.
