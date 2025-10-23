Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DEME Wins Auction For Port Of Paranaguá Access Channel Concession In Brazil


2025-10-23 11:46:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEME yesterday won Brazil's first-ever auction for a port access channel concession. The Canal Galheta Dredging Consortium (CCGD), formed by DEME and FTS Participações Societárias S.A. (FTS), secured a 25-year concession contract to operate, maintain, and expand the marine access channel to the Port of Paranaguá - Brazil's second-largest public port in the state of Paraná.


