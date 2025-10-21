Scout By Pipelineai Launches As Singaporeʼs First AI Employee For Customer Outreach

MENAFN - GetNews) Built by 91 Branding & Marketing, Scout helps SMEs find and engage real customers through social media conversations - at a fraction of the cost of hiring.







Singapore - 21 October, 2025 - 91 Branding & Marketing today announced the launch of Scout by PipelineAI, an AI-powered customer outreach agent designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) discover and engage real customers through everyday social media conversations.

Unlike traditional marketing tools that rely on ads or cold campaigns, Scout acts as a full-time AI employee - scanning user-generated content (UGC) across social platforms, identifying potential customers who are already expressing intent, and crafting natural, conversational replies that drive footfall and sales.

“SMEs donʼt need another dashboard,” said Pulse Tan, Principal Consultant of 91 Branding & Marketing.“They need an AI employee that works for them - 24/7, affordable, and focused on what matters: finding customers. Thatʼs what Scout does.”

AI that Listens, Finds, and Engages

Scout operates like a human digital marketer - but with machine efficiency:

Scans social media for relevant posts (e.g.“craving bubble tea,”“best cheeseburger in town”).Identifies high-potential leads based on sentiment, intent, and product relevance.Drafts witty, contextual comments that sound human and on-brand (e.g.“That looks insane. If youʼre near the East Coast, come try our Wagyu cheeseburger. Show this comment for $2 off in the next 30 days!”).Engages with human-in-the-loop approval to ensure authenticity and compliance.

This makes Scout the first AI agent built specifically for SMEs that bridges social listening, lead generation, and conversational engagement - all in one.

Affordable, Practical, and Built for SMEs

Scout is offered as a subscription-based AI employee, not a SaaS dashboard. Plans start with up to 10 daily engagements and cost a fraction of hiring a headcount, with scalable tiers for larger businesses and enterprise accounts.

“Hiring a digital marketer can cost over $3,500 a month. Agencies charge $1,000 and above - often with long queues and limited output,” said Pulse Tan.“Scout does the groundwork no one else wants to do - finding real prospects and getting businesses noticed, daily.”

Pulse Tan also chairs the AI, Digitalisation, and Cybersecurity action group for the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) and strongly advocates for Singapore SMEs leveraging AI to stay cost-competitive against regional businesses with lower manpower and infrastructure costs.

Designed, Built, and Deployed in Singapore

Developed by PipelineAI, a product brand of 91 Branding & Marketing, Scout has been piloted under the SME@AITE AI Centre of Excellence by ASME and ITE College Central, helping local businesses explore practical ways to use AI to grow.

The product was recently featured in Lianhe Zaobao, Singaporeʼs largest Chinese-language daily, for its innovative approach to helping SMEs adopt AI affordably and meaningfully.

About 91 Branding & Marketing

91 Branding & Marketing is a Singapore-based communications and digital strategy agency that bridges creativity, technology, and practical business outcomes. The company partners with educational institutions, corporates, and government-linked initiatives to help businesses build sustainable growth through digital transformation and AI adoption.

