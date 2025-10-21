1844 Resources Acquires 50% Interest In Vallière Project From Soquem And Completes New Geophysical Survey

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) -is pleased to hat it has acquired fromtheir 50% interest in 20 claims forming part of the Glencore/SOQUEM Joint Venture of the Vallière Project, which hosts the remaining portion of the Sullipek Deposit.

The acquisition, signed on October 14, 2025, provides that SOQUEM will retain a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty, while 1844 will assume responsibility for the transfer fees and the ongoing maintenance of the claims in good standing.

Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 Resources, commented:

" The acquisition of SOQUEM's 50% interest in the Vallière Project consolidates our position over the Sullipek Deposit and strengthens our presence in the region. and we look forward to advancing this project as part of our broader exploration strategy centered on the Vortex Project."

This addition enhances the Company's rename flagship Vortex/Vallieres Project, where a 2012 discovery hole intersected 29 metres grading 0.94% Cu, starting at 5.20 metres depth. (see figure).







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate, completed by Claude Duplessis, Eng. of Goldminds Geoservices on February 2, 2017 (see report ), defined 2,240,000 tonnes grading 1.09% Cu, representing approximately 24,000 tonnes of contained copper (1844's portion of the Sullipek Deposit).

The mineral resource model was prepared using 349 historical drill holes, outlining three main copper-mineralized envelopes. Grade interpolation was performed using inverse square distance with a minimum of three composites based on 1.5-metre intervals. The model uses 5-metre cubic blocks (weighing 337.5 tonnes each) and an ellipsoid oriented NNW-SSE, with dimensions of 60 m × 40 m × 10 m.

The combination of both portions of the Sullipek Deposit-the Vallière and Vortex sectors-represents a historical mineral inventory that includes non-NI 43-101 compliant estimates. Notably, a 1993 Geostat study reported measured resources (Class II geological reserves) of 5.9 million tonnes grading 0.82% Cu. These historical estimates are not compliant with current standards, and therefore the mineralized material cannot be considered a current mineral resource.

The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify or classify the historical estimate as current, and therefore, the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Additional work required to verify and potentially upgrade the historical estimate to current NI 43-101 standards would include the verification of historical drill data, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) validation, resampling of available core, twinning of selected holes, and updated geological and block modeling supported by modern analytical methods and database validation.

Following the acquisition, 1844 Resources completed a high-resolution airborne MAG-SPEC geophysical survey over the property, with 50-metre line spacing. The survey data are currently being refined in the final processing phase and results will be released shortly.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 Resources (TSXV: EFF) is a Québec-based exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of base and precious metal projects in underexplored regions of Eastern Canada. The Company's principal asset, the Vortex/Vallieres Project, is located in the Gaspé region of Québec, a historically rich mining district with established infrastructure and community support.

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.