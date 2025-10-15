The AI System Developed By Menekşe Boztepe Achieves 40% Faster Delivery Times In Turkey

MENAFN - GetNews) JetiGo, led by AI specialist Menekşe Boztepe, unveils a courier automation system that reduces delivery times by up to 40%, lowers operational errors, and advances digital transformation in Turkey's logistics sector. The system integrates real-time analytics with sustainable, human-centered technology to enhance efficiency.

Istanbul, Turkey - October 15, 2025 - JetiGo Yazılım ve İnternet Teknolojileri Ltd. Şti., a Turkish software innovator in AI-driven logistics, has officially launched its advanced courier automation system. Developed under the guidance of founder and AI expert Menekşe Boztepe , the platform uses real-time traffic, weather, and operational data to optimize routing and courier assignments, achieving measurable improvements in efficiency and delivery performance.







Enhancing Delivery Operations

The JetiGo Courier Automation System addresses key challenges in logistics: reducing delivery times by 30–40%, cutting fuel and labor costs, and minimizing operational errors. By automating courier assignments and employing predictive analytics, JetiGo enables restaurants, markets, and cargo operators to shift from manual planning to fully digital workflows.

“Our goal is to integrate advanced AI with human-centered design,” said Menekşe Boztepe, Founder & General Manager of JetiGo.“This system not only improves delivery speed but also embodies sustainable and ethical logistics solutions that can scale internationally from Turkey.”

Key Features and Benefits



Real-Time AI Optimization: Dynamic route planning using multiple data inputs.

Automation Systems : Streamlined operations across delivery networks.

Data-Driven Insights: Live analytics and reporting to inform operational decisions.

Sustainable Design: Reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact. Scalable Infrastructure: Prepared for expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.



Global Recognition and Expertise

Menekşe Boztepe is recognized as“AI Specialist of the Year 2025” and holds Senior Membership with IEEE. She is a Hackathon Raptors Fellowship member and participates as a jury member at events including SaaS Summit & Buildathon 2025. Boztepe is a frequent speaker on ethical, human-centered AI and digital transformation in logistics.

Future Roadmap

JetiGo plans to expand predictive analytics, develop AI-assisted restaurant management solutions, and advance R&D in autonomous delivery and smart-city logistics. The company's vision includes positioning Turkey as a global hub for AI-powered logistics innovation.

About JetiGo

JetiGo Yazılım ve İnternet Teknolojileri Ltd. Şti. is a Turkey-based software company specializing in AI-driven logistics and courier automation solutions. The company leverages predictive analytics, real-time decision-making, and scalable SaaS infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable logistics practices.

