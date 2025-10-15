The AI System Developed By Menekşe Boztepe Achieves 40% Faster Delivery Times In Turkey

The AI System Developed By Menekşe Boztepe Achieves 40% Faster Delivery Times In Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey - October 15, 2025 - JetiGo Yazılım ve İnternet Teknolojileri Ltd. Şti., a Turkish software innovator in AI-driven logistics, has officially launched its advanced courier automation system. Developed under the guidance of founder and AI expert Menekşe Boztepe , the platform uses real-time traffic, weather, and operational data to optimize routing and courier assignments, achieving measurable improvements in efficiency and delivery performance.
Enhancing Delivery Operations
The JetiGo Courier Automation System addresses key challenges in logistics: reducing delivery times by 30–40%, cutting fuel and labor costs, and minimizing operational errors. By automating courier assignments and employing predictive analytics, JetiGo enables restaurants, markets, and cargo operators to shift from manual planning to fully digital workflows.
“Our goal is to integrate advanced AI with human-centered design,” said Menekşe Boztepe, Founder & General Manager of JetiGo.“This system not only improves delivery speed but also embodies sustainable and ethical logistics solutions that can scale internationally from Turkey.”
Key Features and Benefits
-
Real-Time AI Optimization: Dynamic route planning using multiple data inputs.
Automation Systems : Streamlined operations across delivery networks.
Data-Driven Insights: Live analytics and reporting to inform operational decisions.
Sustainable Design: Reduces fuel consumption and environmental impact.
Scalable Infrastructure: Prepared for expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.
Global Recognition and Expertise
Menekşe Boztepe is recognized as“AI Specialist of the Year 2025” and holds Senior Membership with IEEE. She is a Hackathon Raptors Fellowship member and participates as a jury member at events including SaaS Summit & Buildathon 2025. Boztepe is a frequent speaker on ethical, human-centered AI and digital transformation in logistics.
Future Roadmap
JetiGo plans to expand predictive analytics, develop AI-assisted restaurant management solutions, and advance R&D in autonomous delivery and smart-city logistics. The company's vision includes positioning Turkey as a global hub for AI-powered logistics innovation.
About JetiGo
JetiGo Yazılım ve İnternet Teknolojileri Ltd. Şti. is a Turkey-based software company specializing in AI-driven logistics and courier automation solutions. The company leverages predictive analytics, real-time decision-making, and scalable SaaS infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainable logistics practices.
For more information, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment