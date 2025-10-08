403
ePlane Accelerates Urban Air Mobility Innovation with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, October 8, 2025 : Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the advancement in transformation of urban air mobility through its 3DEXPERIENCE Platform with ePlane, an Indian aviation startup at the forefront of sustainable, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
ePlane leverages Dassault Systèmes’ industry-leading 3DEXPERIENCE platform, including the on-cloud applications, to enable rapid, model-based system engineering and end-to-end digital simulation. Dassault Systèmes’ cloud-based solutions have allowed ePlane to accelerate full aircraft design iterations, enhance multidisciplinary collaboration, and optimize complex engineering workflows, ensuring safety, reliability, and accelerated time-to-market.
"With Dassault Systèmes’ robust cloud and simulation technologies, our engineering team can validate designs faster and more efficiently, despite the inherent complexity of eVTOL geometries. Digital continuity across all phases of aircraft development significantly reduced engineering cycle times and de-risked critical certification milestones,” said Dr. Satya Chakravarthy, Founder & CTO, The ePlane Company.
Founded in 2019 by Satya Chakravarthy, ePlane’s mission is to revolutionize urban transportation with its all-electric, zero-emission e200x, designed to be the world’s most compact eVTOL, with a 8x10 meter footprint,115km range, and a Pilot+200 kg payload. The ePlane Company is the first private entity in India to receive Design Organization Approval for 2-19 seater aircraft, from DGCA. The Type Certification process of e200x is also well underway with DGCA accepting the application in Dec 2024, positioning ePlane’s air-ambulance to be type certified and operational readiness by 2027-28.
"ePlane’s work in urban air mobility demonstrates the transformative potential of digitalization in aerospace. By leveraging Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud, ePlane is accelerating innovation and achieving efficient, safe, and certifiable development of their ePlane e200 air taxi. We are glad to be the technology partner enabling their vision for zero-emission, accessible, and sustainable urban transportation in India and beyond,” said Deepak NG, INDIA Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes.
