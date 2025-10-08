403
World Bank Commits to Supporting Türkiye’s Clean Energy Goals
(MENAFN) The World Bank has pledged continued assistance for Türkiye’s green energy transformation through upcoming initiatives, following the recent approval of a $750 million loan aimed at enhancing the nation's electricity transmission infrastructure.
This commitment was confirmed by the bank’s Country Director, Humberto Lopez.
Speaking with a news agency during the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition in Istanbul, Lopez revealed that discussions with the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources are scheduled in the coming weeks to explore potential collaborative ventures.
His comments came shortly after the signing of the significant loan agreement between the World Bank and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Monday.
The funding will be directed toward modernizing and strengthening Türkiye’s electrical grid.
When asked if further agreements could follow, Lopez suggested that new partnerships were likely on the horizon.
“On energy, I'm pretty sure there will be something coming,” he stated. “We'll be meeting with the Ministry of Energy over the coming weeks to decide what are the next operations on which we will be focusing.”
“We are talking about a number of possibilities at this point,” he added, indicating that several options are currently under consideration.
Lopez emphasized that the country’s ambitions in renewable energy are closely linked to the resilience of its transmission infrastructure.
“Türkiye has one of the most ambitious plans for renewables, and this transition requires transmission,” he said.
He further explained, “It's very difficult for a new company to come and install solar or wind if they don't have the guarantee that there is going to be a transmission line.”
According to him, the $750 million funding initiative aims to advance in this critical area, forming an integral part of the government's broader clean energy transition strategy.
