Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 4.5 Hours By Eow In ₹60 Crore Business Scam Case
Officials from 60 crore">Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EoW) interrogated Shilpa Shetty for approximately four and a half hours regarding allegations of defrauding a businessman of ₹60 crore .
“Statements of five people, including Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, have been recorded so far,” stated an EoW official.
The questioning is part of a wider investigation into the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform on which Shetty and Kundra were directors.Also Read | Shilpa Shetty clarifies about 'shutting down' Bastian after receiving 4450 calls Who else has been questioned in the ₹60 crore case?
The EoW has also recorded statements of other key individuals, including Rajendra Bhutada , the resolution professional of Best Deal TV Private Limited.
“His statement was recorded. Bhutada was the resolution professional of the liquidated company Best Deal TV Private Limited,” the official explained.
The case was originally registered at Juhu Police Station on 14 August after businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that he was duped of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment transaction.Also Read | Amid ₹60 crore fraud allegations, Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra to shut down What claims has Raj Kundra made during the investigation?
During the probe, Raj Kundra claimed that part of the ₹60 crore allegedly paid to him was subsequently distributed as professional fees to Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor .
“Raj Kundra made the claim in a statement he recorded before the Economic Offences Wing earlier this week,” an official confirmed.Also Read | Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra refute ₹60 crore cheating allegations What is the current status of the investigation?
The EoW is actively investigating Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and other individuals associated with Best Deal TV Private Limited. Statements from key witnesses and stakeholders, including resolution professionals and industry insiders, are being systematically recorded to build the case.
The probe is ongoing, and further questioning is expected as authorities assess the financial transactions and alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the defunct company.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment