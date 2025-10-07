Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 4.5 Hours By Eow In ₹60 Crore Business Scam Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has questioned Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty for over four hours in connection with an alleged ₹60 crore fraud case involving her husband, Raj Kundra. Investigations are ongoing into their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Officials from 60 crore">Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EoW) interrogated Shilpa Shetty for approximately four and a half hours regarding allegations of defrauding a businessman of ₹60 crore .

“Statements of five people, including Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, have been recorded so far,” stated an EoW official.

The questioning is part of a wider investigation into the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform on which Shetty and Kundra were directors.

The EoW has also recorded statements of other key individuals, including Rajendra Bhutada , the resolution professional of Best Deal TV Private Limited.

“His statement was recorded. Bhutada was the resolution professional of the liquidated company Best Deal TV Private Limited,” the official explained.

The case was originally registered at Juhu Police Station on 14 August after businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that he was duped of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment transaction.

During the probe, Raj Kundra claimed that part of the ₹60 crore allegedly paid to him was subsequently distributed as professional fees to Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor .

“Raj Kundra made the claim in a statement he recorded before the Economic Offences Wing earlier this week,” an official confirmed.

The EoW is actively investigating Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and other individuals associated with Best Deal TV Private Limited. Statements from key witnesses and stakeholders, including resolution professionals and industry insiders, are being systematically recorded to build the case.

The probe is ongoing, and further questioning is expected as authorities assess the financial transactions and alleged misappropriation of funds linked to the defunct company.