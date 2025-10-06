I'm 61 With A Stellar Resumé But I've Failed To Get A Job - Or Even An Interview - Since My Layoff 10 Months Ago. Do I Need To Conceal My Age?

MENAFN - News Direct) > Imagine this scenario: Gary has been job hunting for the past 10 months after being laid off by his previous employer. He has a ton of experience and excellent references, but here's the catch: he's 61. While he's sent out countless resumes, he worries that he's already aged out of the workforce.

At the same time, he's not ready to retire - financially or otherwise. He'd like to keep working until at least 65 when he qualifies for government-provided retirement benefits - like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) - but he also loves his work and isn't ready to give it up just yet. Still, he's willing to work part-time or take on contract jobs, so long as he can keep working.

Gary isn't alone in his worries. According to research from Toronto Metropolitan University , 59% of mature adults looking for a job believe their age is the reason they can't find one.

These days, however, feeling the impacts of ageism can start much earlier than your 50s or 60s. According to a study by Indeed , 42% of Canadians who experienced discrimination said it was due to age, and the number increased to 54% among those between 50-64 and 69% for those 65 and older.

Here's how Gary (or any older worker) can spruce up a resume to catch recruiters' attention.

How to make your resume stand out

While you should never hide who you are - or lie - for a job, there are ways to make a resume stand out without highlighting your age. For example, you could emphasize your skills, certifications and accomplishments rather than job titles or seniority.

You could also focus on the past 10 to 15 years of your career history and omit older jobs if they're not directly relevant to the job you're applying for. While you may want to mention graduate or postgraduate degrees, you could omit the dates.

Rather than sending out a generic, lengthy resume with every job you've ever had since high school, you could trim it down to one or two pages and tailor it for the specific role or company.

For example, by researching the employer's pain points, you could use your resume to demonstrate how you'd be the right person for the job. Also emphasize soft skills and transferable skills.

Since Gary is willing to work part-time, he can reframe part-time work as a strength, positioning this as a strategic choice rather than a fallback. To do this, he could tailor applications toward consulting, contract or project-based roles, using language such as“open to flexible roles” or“seeking purpose-driven part-time work.”

Demonstrating that you're continually learning and staying on top of industry changes can also set you apart. For Gary, that might mean going back to school, getting the latest certifications or attending industry conferences.

Sending out resumes is made even more challenging these days because of AI filters. Recruiters nowadays often use an applicant tracking system (ATS) to assess resumes, which requires applicants to use the 'right' keywords to even get a second look. You can typically find these keywords directly in the company's job description under sections on requirements or responsibilities.

No matter how good your resume, applying for jobs can be discouraging at any age. But older workers also tend to have larger networks, which can be key to finding a new job. Work those contacts and check your LinkedIn connections to see if you know anyone who could help you land an interview.

Why seniors are staying in the workforce longer

Ageism in the workforce is happening at a time when the older workforce is growing by leaps and bounds.

According to the Labour Market Information Council , over the past 20 years, mature workers have been the fastest-growing demographic in the Canadian labour market from 12.6% of the Canadian workforce being over the age of 55 in 2000 to 21.6% in 2023.

Older Canadians may also opt for 'bridge jobs' - part-time or gig work - as a transition toward full retirement. That could even mean going back to a former employer and asking for temporary or contract work, which wouldn't impact your severance package if you've been laid off.

In some cases, older Canadians may be interested in a career switch. Maybe you finally want to pursue your 'dream' job or a long-dormant passion. Maybe your work has become too physically demanding and you want to work with your brain, not your hands. Or maybe you want a more flexible work environment, where you can work from home or choose your own hours.

In some cases, volunteer work could turn part-time, such as hospital work, or seasonal work may be available.

Some employers are specifically looking for part-time or flex employees - and that's something that older Canadians can use to their advantage. If you're already receiving CPP or OAS, then you may not need a full benefits package, which could give you a leg up.

