“Knowledge Dialogues” Continues Its Inspiring Journey And Organizes Dialogue Sessions In Jordan ‎

As part of the 'Knowledge Dialogues' initiative, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a new series of inspiring dialogue sessions in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, hosted by the Rainbow Theatre, covering a wide range of important topics, from building strategy, humanity in the age of artificial intelligence, through cybersecurity, to corporate social responsibility, as part of their efforts to discuss the knowledge and development challenges of countries and ways to promote sustainable development Comprehensive.‎

‎The first session, presented by Dr. Omran Salem, an information security expert and lecturer at Al-Zaytouna University in Jordan, came under the title“Your Cybersecurity Starts from Your Awareness”, during which he touched on the role of technology in serving people of determination, and discussed in depth the role of cybersecurity and its practical dimensions. Salem also reviewed the most prominent risks associated with technology, related legislation and laws, in addition to the practical applications of cybersecurity in various fields, such as: smart cities, e-learning, digital government, Internet of Things, digital media, health and industry.‎

‎In addition, the session touched on the most targeted groups by hackers, and gave a presentation on common hacking mechanisms and methods, such as social engineering and software vulnerabilities, distributed attacks (DDoS), human errors, as well as live and practical experiences, such as hacking a camera or stealing social media accounts. The session concluded with a set of practical recommendations and guidelines to protect accounts and personal devices.‎

‎The second session, titled“Corporate Social Responsibility for Sustainable Communities”, was presented by Zahia Naasan, Head of Airport Group International Foundation, and focused on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to build sustainable communities, highlighting the Giza region, which includes more than 28 villages with a population of about 118,000 people and an unemployment rate of 19%. The session also reviewed the advanced training programs that contributed to enabling individuals to acquire practical skills that help them enter the labor market.‎

‎The session reviewed the results indicating that more than 600 people graduated from these programs, including 112 female graduates in seven cycles in 2024, with the participation rate of women increasing from 43% in 2024 to 68% in 2025, where 64% of graduates were able to obtain jobs, while 25% established small projects that generate an income of between 500 and 1000 Jordanian dinars, with an impact that extended to 12 villages in the vicinity of Giza, which contributed to enhancing community development opportunities and creating success stories Realistic and tangible.‎

‎The third session was presented by Dr. Yazan Hijazi, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer at Hea Glopal, entitled:“Preserving Humanity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, where he discussed existential questions related to human nature in the light of artificial intelligence, asking what kind of human beings we become with the presence of artificial intelligence. He also pointed out that the content of the future does not lie in the platforms, but in presence and awareness towards ourselves, and that humanity is the true value that we must always seek, calling on the attendees to authenticate themselves, search for the truth, and participate in the process of creativity and progress.‎

‎The fourth session was presented by Business Consultant Moussa Obeidat, under the title:“Your First Steps Towards Your Own Project”, where he discussed the true meaning of strategy in the corporate world, providing examples of companies that succeeded thanks to their clear strategies such as Apple, and other companies that failed due to their weak or outdated strategies to keep pace with the developments of the times, such as Nokia and Kodak. ‎

‎He also touched on ways to apply the strategy in personal life and its effects on building a personal vision, goals, managing resources and balancing priorities, pointing out that“failure is not the opposite of success, but part of our journey to it.” ‎

‎It is worth mentioning that the Knowledge Dialogues is a series of intellectual seminars that brings together a group of experts to discuss current development and knowledge issues, in addition to reviewing the most prominent lessons learned from international experiences. It also provides an interactive platform that allows participants to ask questions and exchange ideas with experts and decision-makers, fostering constructive dialogue and contributing to the development of more inclusive and effective solutions.‎