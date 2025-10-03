Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notice Of Convening The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė”


2025-10-03 10:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 3 October 2025, the Management Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group or AB“Ignitis grupė”), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene a General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – GM) of the Group after receiving an application on 3 October 2025 from the Group's majority shareholder, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, regarding the proposal to convene the GM to elect the Supervisory Board for a new term.

The GM will be held on 24 October 2025, at 9:00 (Vilnius time), at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 8:00 (Vilnius time) and closes at 8:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the GM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

  • election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term.

Detailed information about the GM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the GM.

On 4 July 2025 , the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania announced the selection process for independent members of the new Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”, and on 1 August 2025 , the selection process for Supervisory Board members chosen from civil servants.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...

Attachments

  • Notice on convening of the General Meeting
  • General Ballot Paper

