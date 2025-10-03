Notice Of Convening The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė”

Notice Of Convening The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB“Ignitis Grupė”
The GM will be held on 24 October 2025, at 9:00 (Vilnius time), at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 8:00 (Vilnius time) and closes at 8:45 (Vilnius time).
The agenda for the GM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:
- election of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” for a new term.
Detailed information about the GM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the GM.
On 4 July 2025 , the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania announced the selection process for independent members of the new Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė”, and on 1 August 2025 , the selection process for Supervisory Board members chosen from civil servants.
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Attachments
-
Notice on convening of the General Meeting
General Ballot Paper
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment