SLC Agrícola's Next Season: More Hectares, Higher Dollar-Linked Costs, And A Leaner Portfolio

SLC Agrícola's Next Season: More Hectares, Higher Dollar-Linked Costs, And A Leaner Portfolio
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's SLC Agrícola is gearing up for a larger 2025/26 season. The farm operator plans to plant 836,100 hectares, a 13.6% jump from 2024/25, helped by the acquisition of Sierentz do Brasil, which brought new areas into the portfolio.
The crop mix tells the strategy. Soybeans remain the backbone at 429,700 hectares, about 51.4% of the total, up 13.8% with a modest 1.5% productivity gain expected. Cotton expands 11.7% to 199,700 hectares, roughly 23.9% of the area.
Second-crop corn makes the biggest move, up 28.9% to 158,200 hectares, with productivity seen 2.6% higher. Smaller crops shrink 14.8% as SLC concentrates on the three pillars that best fit its soils, climate windows, and logistics.
Costs are rising, too. The company budgets a 10.2% increase in cost per hectare for 2025/26. The main reasons are heavier fertilizer applications to rebuild soil nutrients after prior harvests and a stronger crop-protection package.
Currency matters: 57.1% of costs are indexed to the U.S. dollar, and internal planning used an exchange rate of R$5.45 per dollar and inflation of 4.85%.
SLC Expands Farms to Boost Crop Efficiency and Global Supply
The story behind the story is scale and sequencing. By adding new farms through the Sierentz deal, SLC can rotate soybeans, cotton, and corn more efficiently, use machinery and labor across longer calendars, and capture two harvests where climate allows.
That can lift yields and spread fixed costs-but only if weather cooperates and markets hold up. Why this matters beyond Brazil: the country is central to global supplies of soy, cotton , and corn.
When a major producer like SLC increases planted area while costs climb and a large share of expenses track the dollar, it influences crop flows, pricing pressure, and hedging behavior from Chicago to Shanghai.
For readers, the simple takeaway is this: SLC is betting on more land and smarter rotations to grow output, while managing the twin risks of input inflation and currency swings that will shape margins at harvest.
