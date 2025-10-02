Azerbaijani Diaspora Officials Hold Meetings In Turkish Hatay And Kahramanmaraş (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation headed by First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora, Valeh Hajiyev, held a series of official meetings during his visit to Türkiye's Hatay and Kahramanmaraş, a source in the committee told Trend .

During a meeting in Hatay Province with Kursad Karaca, a representative of the Payas district administration, and Bekiroglan Altan, head of the municipality, an exchange of views took place on strengthening fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Moreover, it was proposed to rename one of the streets in Payas “September 27” and to rename one of the parks“Zafar” (Victory).

The proposal was positively received and added to the agenda of the municipal council.

The delegation's next meetings were held with Mükerrem Unluer, Governor of Kahramanmaraş, Hayrettin Gungor, Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality, and Professor Alptekin Yasım, Rector of Sutcu Imam University.

The meetings highly appreciated the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, and special appreciation was shown for Azerbaijan's brotherly support following the earthquake in Kahramanmaraş.

The meetings also emphasized that Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand side by side, based on the principle of“One nation, two states”.

In particular, the participation of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the opening of the "Azerbaijan" residential complex, the Heydar Aliyev School, and the foundation laying ceremony of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Kahramanmaraş in June this year was highlighted as a vivid example of the brotherly relationship.

The meetings were attended by MP and professor Vasif Gafarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund Akram Abdullayev, People's Artist Samir Jafarov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Federations of Societies Parviz Mammadzade, Head of the House of Azerbaijan in Hatay Bashar Komur, Professor Toghrul Ismayil of Sutcu Imam University, Associate Professor Marziya Mammadli, lecturer Khamran Amrli, and others.

Following the meetings, the parties exchanged commemorative gifts.