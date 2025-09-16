Velocityehs Unveils Vēlo, New AI Assistant Aims To Break The Workplace Safety Plateau

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuting at the National Safety Conference Congress & Expo, Vēlo delivers expert-backed intelligence for Incident Management and Job Safety Analysis, helping safety professionals outpace risk.

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Safety Conference -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today unveils Vēlo, its new personified AI assistant powered by VelocityAI . Vēlo is now live within select solutions on the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform , with expansion to additional solutions planned in the months ahead. The company will preview upcoming AI-powered features in its Safety and Operational Risk solutions at the National Safety Conference Congress & Expo (NSC) in Denver, Colorado.

“This is a flagship moment in our company's history,” says Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.“We're embedding Vēlo into the solutions where it can have the most immediate impact. You'll see Vēlo's reach expand across more solutions on our Platform. It will deliver data-backed, expert-level recommendations and insights-shaped by our team's deep subject matter expertise -that help organizations outpace risk,” adds Airhart.

Coming Soon to the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform

Safety Solution-Incident Management Enhancements

AI Hazard Analyzer, AI Root Cause Identifier, & AI Corrective Action Advisor

The upcoming AI enhancements - AI Hazard Analyzer, AI Root Cause Identifier and AI Corrective Action Advisor - will be delivered within the Vēlo subscription for Safety . Together, they will suggest likely hazard types and root causes, then use that data to recommend corrective actions as users complete incident reports. The result: faster form completion, more accurate data capture and standardized classifications across locations, improving reporting quality and follow-up actions.

Trained on thousands of real incidents and validated by safety experts, this AI model will save users' time, strengthen reporting quality, and help prevent repeat incidents through data-driven corrective action planning.

Operational Risk Solution - Job Safety Analysis Enhancements

AI Hazard Analyzer, AI Control Recommendations for Operational Risk

The AI Hazard Analyzer and AI Control Recommendations, both within the Vēlo subscription for Operational Risk automatically recommend hazards and controls based on job task descriptions in Job Safety Analysis (JSA) workflows. The capability enhances the speed, consistency, and quality of risk assessments without changes to workflows.

By shifting from reactive hazard response to proactive risk prevention, Vēlo helps organizations mature their operational risk programs, make smarter data-driven decisions, and ultimately keep more workers safe.

Why Now

For more than 20 years, the rate of serious workplace injuries and fatalities (SIFs) has remained virtually unchanged, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Despite advances in safety processes and reporting systems, organizations have struggled to make meaningful progress. Traditional, manual methods have reached their limits.

With Vēlo, powered by VelocityAI, EHS professionals gain an always-on assistant that enables smarter decisions, faster response times, and more consistent safety performance across teams.

See Vēlo First at NSC

VelocityEHS will host an invite-only “First View of Vēlo” at its trade show booth (#1712) on Tuesday, September 16 at 2:00 PM during the National Safety Conference & Congress . Attendees will get an exclusive preview of how Vēlo redefines safety performance and accelerates risk reduction.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over 10 million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform-powered by VelocityAI-delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the industry's deepest bench of certified experts-from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals-VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

...