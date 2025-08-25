403
Astratinvest Launches Quant Long Short Fund, Targeting ₹400 Crores In 12 Months
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 25, 2025 - Astratinvest, a SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has officially launched its flagship Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund, aiming to raise ₹400 Crores. The fund is designed to offer a systematic, data-driven approach to participating in India's dynamic equity markets. Structured in accordance with SEBI's private placement framework, the offering is intended for eligible investors with a minimum investment of ₹1 crore as defined under AIF regulations.
As one of the youngest fund managers in the country, Astratinvest brings together a high-caliber team with rich backgrounds from institutions like BITS Pilani, IIT Kanpur, SPJIMR, and WorldQuant, united by a shared vision to redefine how systematic investing is done in India. Shivam Agrawal (CEO) brings global capital markets expertise from his tenure at Wells Fargo, where he honed advanced modelling and risk management capabilities. Akash Gupta (CIO) previously spearheaded software and AI initiatives at Reliance Jio, driving innovation at one of India's largest technology enterprises. Together, they combine institutional-grade quantitative acumen with large-scale technology leadership, powering Astratinvest to craft cutting-edge, globally benchmarked investment strategies that rival the best in the world.
The Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund distinguishes itself with a proprietary, multi-layered quantitative framework that dynamically adapts to market conditions while maintaining strict risk controls. It integrates four engines:
MSQ (Market Strength Quantum): For market-level exposure calibration
VSQ (Volatility Strength Quantum): For optimized allocation across market capitalizations
S1+S2 Selection Engine: A 52-dimensional stock selection system
RRQ (Risk Reward Quantum): For tactical risk-reward optimization at the portfolio level
This systematic, data-driven approach offers a disciplined alternative to discretionary and factor based quant strategies, aiming to deliver consistent alpha with strong downside protection in India's evolving equity market.
The launch of the fund aligns with a growing shift among Indian investors toward structured, data-driven investment strategies that prioritize consistency and risk management over speculation. India is undergoing a significant economic and capital market transformation, marked by rising GDP, increasing per capita income, and growing equity participation. Investors in India now have access to detailed data, like tick-level trades and macro indicators, that were earlier available only in developed markets like the US. This has enabled data-native investment approaches to thrive, allowing funds like Astratinvest to bring global-standard quantitative strategies to Indian portfolios.
Speaking on the fund launch, Shivam Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO at Astratinvest, said, ''At Astratinvest, our mission is to redefine how modern investing is practiced, by replacing emotion and speculation with data, discipline, and deep research. The launch of our Quant Long Short Fund is a step toward building a new standard in systematic asset management, one that is transparent, adaptive, and rigorously risk-managed. Our long-term vision is to create a globally respected, India-rooted institution that consistently delivers value across cycles while earning the enduring trust of investors.''
Akash Gupta, Co-Founder, CIO & MD at Astratinvest, added,“At Astratinvest, we've engineered a multi-layered quantitative framework that systematically processes volatility regimes, structural market shifts, and macroeconomic signals in real time. The Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund harnesses our specialised quantitative models to capitalize on both upward and downward market movements through a diversified, long-short equity strategy. This enables precise, risk-aware capital allocation and adaptive positioning. Our goal is to offer a liquid, institutional-grade strategy that not only pursues alpha, but does so with discipline, resilience, and a deep commitment to consistent performance through cycles.”
To ensure regulatory compliance and operational transparency as mandated under SEBI's AIF guidelines, the Astratinvest Quant Long Short Fund is supported by reputed third-party institutions. Orbis Trusteeship Services Private Limited has been appointed as the trustee, while Orbis Financial Corporation Limited acts as both the custodian and registrar/transfer agent. Legal advisory is currently provided by Mukesh M. Gangar & Co., with Vaish Associates Advocates having advised on the fund's setup. D&A Financial Services Private Limited acts as the merchant banker. The fund maintains a transparent and structured investor communication framework with regular NAV disclosures benchmarked against indices like the NIFTY 50 and BSE 500, ensuring consistent engagement and information flow to investors.
The launch of this fund marks the beginning of Astratinvest's long-term vision of building a globally benchmarked, India-rooted quantitative asset management firm. The company plans to evolve into a multi-strategy quant firm serving Indian and global investors, expanding its offerings with models tailored to diverse risk appetites and macroeconomic regimes. Their goal is not merely to participate in India's growth story but to empower and lead investors to navigate it intelligently, through the power of data, disciplined strategy, and advanced quantitative research.
About Astratinvest
Astratinvest is a SEBI-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund (Reg. No. IN/AIF3/25-26/1795), focused on building rule-based, data-native investment strategies for sophisticated investors. The firm is committed to transparency, compliance, and performance across all market regimes.
