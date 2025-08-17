Vivienda Developments Launches Jaén Villas In West Cairo With EGP 900M Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Vivienda Developments, a subsidiary of AM Group, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Jaén Villas, in West Cairo with a total investment of EGP 900m. Situated in the Green Belt area of Sheikh Zayed, the development spans 10 feddans and marks the company's strategic expansion into the western part of the capital.

Amr Basha, Chairperson of Vivienda Developments, explained that the decision to enter West Cairo follows several years of operations in East Cairo. The move was driven by increasing demand for quieter, more spacious living environments, particularly in areas like Sheikh Zayed and the Green Belt, which have grown significantly in appeal due to recent infrastructure and road network enhancements.

Jaén Villas will offer a diverse mix of residential units, including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, with floor areas starting at 230 square meters. The project is designed to accommodate a broad range of customer preferences and lifestyle needs.

To deliver on its vision for the project, Vivienda has partnered with a number of prominent firms. YBA, led by Yasser Albeltagy, has been appointed as the architectural and landscape consultant. Huawei and Protech will serve as technology consultants, while AMG is responsible for engineering consultancy. Al-Hosny Engineering Consultancy is handling the design work, and Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of Protech Egypt & UAE, is also contributing as a technology advisor.

In addition to its expansion in West Cairo, Vivienda revealed that the total value of its current projects in New Cairo stands at around EGP 400m. The company plans to inject further investments in West Cairo in the coming year, with new developments slated for Sheikh Zayed, New October, and New Zayed. It also intends to launch a series of mixed-use projects in New Cairo, encompassing residential, administrative, and commercial spaces to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.