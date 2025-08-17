Vivienda Developments Launches Jaén Villas In West Cairo With EGP 900M Investment

Vivienda Developments Launches Jaén Villas In West Cairo With EGP 900M Investment
Amr Basha, Chairperson of Vivienda Developments, explained that the decision to enter West Cairo follows several years of operations in East Cairo. The move was driven by increasing demand for quieter, more spacious living environments, particularly in areas like Sheikh Zayed and the Green Belt, which have grown significantly in appeal due to recent infrastructure and road network enhancements.
Jaén Villas will offer a diverse mix of residential units, including standalone villas, twin houses, and townhouses, with floor areas starting at 230 square meters. The project is designed to accommodate a broad range of customer preferences and lifestyle needs.
To deliver on its vision for the project, Vivienda has partnered with a number of prominent firms. YBA, led by Yasser Albeltagy, has been appointed as the architectural and landscape consultant. Huawei and Protech will serve as technology consultants, while AMG is responsible for engineering consultancy. Al-Hosny Engineering Consultancy is handling the design work, and Mohamed Fawzy, CEO of Protech Egypt & UAE, is also contributing as a technology advisor.
In addition to its expansion in West Cairo, Vivienda revealed that the total value of its current projects in New Cairo stands at around EGP 400m. The company plans to inject further investments in West Cairo in the coming year, with new developments slated for Sheikh Zayed, New October, and New Zayed. It also intends to launch a series of mixed-use projects in New Cairo, encompassing residential, administrative, and commercial spaces to meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment