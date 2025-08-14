O Boticário Launches EGEO Cogu In The USA, The World's First Fragrance With Boletus Edulis Mushroom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed in collaboration with German fragrance house Symrise, EGEO Cogu and EGEO Cogu Mellow present a fun and unconventional olfactory experience with a mushroom accord complemented by captivating gourmand notes:

EGEO Cogu is an oriental fruity fragrance that pairs gourmand nuances with woody notes through a striking composition of blackberry, raspberry pulp, redcurrant, caramel, and crème brûlée.

EGEO Cogu Mellow is a fruity gourmand scent featuring the comforting sweetness of Madagascar vanilla and pear smoothie.

These fragrances can also be combined using the layering technique, a global perfumery trend born on social media that encourages mixing scents to create surprising, personalized experiences.

With over 45 years of expertise, O Boticário continues to lead perfumery innovation in the global market. "We identified this ingredient as an emerging trend closely connected to Gen Z, and saw an opportunity to deliver unprecedented innovation and sensory experiences. The accord created with Boletus Edulis mushroom is a rare raw material in perfumery, which strengthens O Boticário's avant-garde positioning and leverages our decades of expertise to present a world-first olfactory experience," explains Carolina Carrasco, O Boticário's Branding and Communication Director.

EGEO Cogu and EGEO Cogu Mellow are now available for purchase exclusively on the brand's website, while supplies last.

