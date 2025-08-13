LION E-Mobility AG Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Münchner Solarkraftwerke Over 40 Large-Scale Storage Projects In The Pipeline

LION E-Mobility AG Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Münchner Solarkraftwerke Over 40 Large-Scale Storage Projects In The Pipeline
LION E-Mobility AG enters into strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerke – over 40 large-scale storage projects in the pipeline
Zug, August 12, 2025 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, announces that its subsidiary LION Smart Production GmbH has entered into a strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerk & Verwaltungs GmbH (Münchner Solarkraftwerke) . Münchner Solarkraftwerke is a company specializing in the development and implementation of solar energy and storage projects. With this strategic partnership, LION secures access to a rapidly growing market segment and positions itself as a provider of large-scale storage solutions in the wake of the energy transition.
Market opportunities at a glance:
With this cooperation, LION is reinforcing its strategic focus on the rapidly growing market for energy storage and strengthening its position as a provider of integrated solutions – a key growth driver for the coming years.
