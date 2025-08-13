EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance

LION E-Mobility AG enters into strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerke – over 40 large-scale storage projects in the pipeline

13.08.2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION E-Mobility AG enters into strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerke – over 40 large-scale storage projects in the pipeline Zug, August 12, 2025 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, announces that its subsidiary LION Smart Production GmbH has entered into a strategic partnership with Münchner Solarkraftwerk & Verwaltungs GmbH (Münchner Solarkraftwerke) . Münchner Solarkraftwerke is a company specializing in the development and implementation of solar energy and storage projects. With this strategic partnership, LION secures access to a rapidly growing market segment and positions itself as a provider of large-scale storage solutions in the wake of the energy transition.



As part of the cooperation, more than 40 solar energy projects are currently in the planning stage – both in combination with large-scale open-space photovoltaic systems and as stand-alone storage solutions. The innovative battery storage systems from LION Smart, equipped with powerful inverters, are not only used for the efficient temporary storage of solar power, but also to provide lucrative grid services. This opens a market with considerable revenue potential.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG , explains: "This partnership gives us direct access to a large number of attractive projects in the energy sector. By combining our storage technology with the project development expertise of Münchner Solarkraftwerke, we are creating the basis for a scalable business model with considerable growth potential.”



Florian Genssler, founder and managing director of Münchner Solarkraftwerk & Verwaltungs GmbH , adds:“The demand for high-performance storage solutions is exploding. Together, we are able to implement large projects quickly and efficiently and thus benefit from the enormous market growth.” Market opportunities at a glance:

Over 40 projects already in the pipeline – short- to medium-term revenue driver

Access to rapidly growing market for PV-coupled and stand-alone storage systems

Unique technological position thanks to integrated battery storage inverter systems Additional sources of revenue through grid services With this cooperation, LION is reinforcing its strategic focus on the rapidly growing market for energy storage and strengthening its position as a provider of integrated solutions – a key growth driver for the coming years.



About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With an annual production capacity currently at 2 GWh, LION is optimally positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs meet the highest standards for safety, quality, and reliability.



Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.





About LION Smart

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



For more information, please contact:

LION Smart GmbH

Parkring 11-13

85748 Garching b. München

...





LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

...

... |

13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: LION E-Mobility AG Chamerstrasse 172 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0560888270 WKN: A2QH97 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2183178

End of News EQS News Service