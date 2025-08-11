Dräger Atlan Anesthesia Workstations Obtain Authority To Operate (ATO) Under Risk Management Framework

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Cyberattacks continue to be a serious threat to hospitals – both clinically and financially," said President and CEO for Draeger, Inc., Lothar Thielen. "To help hospitals meet this challenge, Dräger embeds the latest cybersecurity technology deeply into our development processes. Our new Atlan anesthesia workstations now carry ATO certification, which is the highest level of security a medical device can hold."

Continuing a longstanding commitment to patient data security

Certification of Dräger's Atlan A350/A350XL anesthesia workstation follows the certifications of the Perseus A500 (eMASS # 2852) and Fabius MRI (eMASS # 2875) anesthesia workstations. Now with the Atlan certification, Dräger anesthesia customers can have confidence knowing that Dräger's entire anesthesia machine portfolio has gone through this rigorous cyber-security review process.

Benefits of ATO-certified medical devices

Medical devices that have achieved an Authority to Operate (ATO) under the Risk Management Framework (RMF) offer significant advantages to hospitals, including:



Enhanced security: Rigorous security assessments ensure that these devices meet high standards for protecting sensitive patient data and maintaining the integrity of medical operations

Compliance assurance: Devices that comply with federal regulations and standards reduce the risk of legal and regulatory issues

Reliability and trust: Hospitals can trust that these devices have been thoroughly vetted for security and performance, leading to greater confidence in their use in critical environments

Interoperability: Devices with ATO are often designed to integrate seamlessly with other systems within the healthcare network, enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness

Continuous monitoring: Ongoing monitoring and updates continually address new security threats, ensuring that devices remain secure over time Faster installation: ATO-certified devices streamline the process of integrating device data with electronic medical records, centralized alarm stations, and remote notifications

These benefits enable ATO-certified medical devices to provide stronger patient data protection and carry a lower risk of cyberattacks.

