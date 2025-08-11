Dräger Atlan Anesthesia Workstations Obtain Authority To Operate (ATO) Under Risk Management Framework

Dräger Atlan Anesthesia Workstations Obtain Authority To Operate (ATO) Under Risk Management Framework
Continuing a longstanding commitment to patient data security
Certification of Dräger's Atlan A350/A350XL anesthesia workstation follows the certifications of the Perseus A500 (eMASS # 2852) and Fabius MRI (eMASS # 2875) anesthesia workstations. Now with the Atlan certification, Dräger anesthesia customers can have confidence knowing that Dräger's entire anesthesia machine portfolio has gone through this rigorous cyber-security review process.
Benefits of ATO-certified medical devices
Medical devices that have achieved an Authority to Operate (ATO) under the Risk Management Framework (RMF) offer significant advantages to hospitals, including:
Enhanced security: Rigorous security assessments ensure that these devices meet high standards for protecting sensitive patient data and maintaining the integrity of medical operations
Compliance assurance: Devices that comply with federal regulations and standards reduce the risk of legal and regulatory issues
Reliability and trust: Hospitals can trust that these devices have been thoroughly vetted for security and performance, leading to greater confidence in their use in critical environments
Interoperability: Devices with ATO are often designed to integrate seamlessly with other systems within the healthcare network, enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness
Continuous monitoring: Ongoing monitoring and updates continually address new security threats, ensuring that devices remain secure over time
Faster installation: ATO-certified devices streamline the process of integrating device data with electronic medical records, centralized alarm stations, and remote notifications
These benefits enable ATO-certified medical devices to provide stronger patient data protection and carry a lower risk of cyberattacks.
Dräger Atlan A350/A350 XL family of devices:
Dr äger. Technology for Life.
Dräger is a leading international medical and safety technology company. Our products protect, support and save lives. Founded in Lübeck, Germany in 1889, Dräger generated global sales of around EUR 3,4 billion in 2024. The Lübeck-based company is represented in more than 190 countries and employs more than 16,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit
