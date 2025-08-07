Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra To Speak At African Energy Week (AEW): Invest In African Energies 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President, Central African Republic (CAR) is confirmed to speak at this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. His announced participation comes on the heels of a major boost to CAR's climate resilience strategy, with the World Bank recently approving $9.175 million in financing for the Inclusive and Resilient Cities Project. The project aims to enhance climate adaptation and sustainable urban development in Bangui and secondary cities by improving infrastructure, drainage and service delivery.

The CAR is also making significant strides in energy development to drive sustainable growth. Key projects include the advancement of solar power infrastructure, such as the Danzi Solar Park, which aims to expand clean energy access across the country. Supported by international partners like the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility, these initiatives target rural electrification and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. By integrating renewable energy solutions, CAR is addressing energy poverty, fostering economic opportunities and enhancing resilience against climate change.

Since its inauguration in November 2024, the 25 MWp Danzi Solar Power Plant is equipped with 30 MWh of battery storage and has reduced the country's dependence on diesel generation by 90%. The project has also increased domestic capacity by 40%, providing improved access to over 300,000 people. An ongoing expansion of the Danzi Solar Plant to 40 MWp and new off-grid solutions aim to reach over one million people by 2027.

Beyond power generation, the CAR and Democratic Republic of Congo are jointly implementing a landmark Water Resources Management Project supported by the World Bank. Designed to strengthen transboundary cooperation, the project supports flood forecasting, hydrological data sharing and integrated watershed planning in the Ubangi sub-basin. The initiative promotes ecological sustainability, disaster preparedness and equitable resource management between both countries.

Meanwhile, the CAR and Uganda have begun to enhance diplomatic and technical cooperation through shared learning in renewable energy deployment and hydropower planning. Uganda's experience in managing off-grid solutions and regional electricity integration is proving valuable for the CAR as the country continues to modernize and expand its energy landscape.

“The Central African Republic's commitment to scaling renewable energy and regional collaboration presents compelling opportunities for investors in the energy, water and infrastructure spaces. With robust backing from development partners and clear government leadership, the country is set to transform its energy sector, delivering both sustainable impact and attractive returns,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

