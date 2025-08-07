ED Raids 12 Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra In ₹750 Crore ITC Scam
The searches, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, began early in the morning.
Also Read: 260 crore crypto scam: ED raids in Delhi, NCR, Gurugram; accused posed as Microsoft, Amazon"> ₹260 crore crypto scam: ED raids in Delhi, NCR, Gurugram; accused posed as Microsoft, Amazon suppor
Officials revealed that the case centers on a network of shell companies and unauthorised financial channels used to generate and launder fraudulent ITC claims, ANI reported.
The investigation originated from the arrest of Shiva Kumar Deora, alleged to be the mastermind of the syndicate. Deora was taken into custody in May 2025 and was charged with last month. Officials say his interrogation and seized evidence revealed the involvement of several other individuals and firms in laundering the proceeds of crime.
Also Read: 17,000 crore loan fraud case: Watch video">Anil Ambani reaches Delhi ED headquarters for questioning in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case: Watch video
As per the officials, the ongoing search operation is based on credible leads that helped the agency identify additional beneficiaries and financial conduits within the illicit network.The ongoing search operation is based on credible leads that helped the agency identify additional beneficiaries and financial conduits within the illicit network.
The objective of the operation is to trace the broader money trail and recover incriminating material linked to the proceeds of crime.
(With inputs from ANI)Key Takeaways
- The ED's investigation highlights the growing issue of tax fraud and money laundering in India. The case reveals the complexities of financial crimes involving shell companies. Understanding how tax credit scams operate is crucial for preventing similar fraudulent activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment