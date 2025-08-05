Adani, L&T, Tata Projects Among 10 Firms Eyeing ₹17,698-Crore Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project

Bengaluru: Ten major Indian construction companies, including Adani Group, L & T Limited, and Tata Projects, have shown interest in building the proposed 16.75 km tunnel road connecting Central Silk Board to Hebbal. Representatives from these firms attended a pre-bid meeting on Monday at the head office of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile) in Vasanthanagar.

Pre-Bid Meeting Sees High-Profile Participation

In addition to the major players, companies such as Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, ITD Cementation India, Vishwa Samudra Engineering Ltd, Jayashankar, Seagull India Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, and IRB Infrastructure also sent their representatives to the session.

The meeting lasted around 90 minutes, during which participants reportedly raised over 200 questions related to the project.

Tunnel Project Under BOOT Model

The ambitious ₹17,698 crore project is being executed under the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. As per the tender conditions:



Bidders must invest 60% of the project cost (approx. ₹10,619 crore)

A bid deposit of ₹44 crore is required In return, toll collection rights will be granted for 30 years

Project Split Into Two Major Packages

The tunnel project has been divided into two main segments:



Hebbal Junction to Seshadri Road Race Course Junction – 8.74 km Seshadri Road to Silk Board Junction – 8.01 km

The total tunnel length, including twin tunnels, will be 33.49 km. The final date for bid submission is September 2.

Key Concerns Raised by Bidders

BS Prahlad, Technical Director of B-Smile, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and engagement.

“Top construction companies have sent their representatives. Some requested an extension of the bid submission deadline due to the project's complexity,” he said.

Participants raised queries about:



Disposal of excavated material

Allocation of land for casting yards Timeline for geophysical investigations

The project will require eight Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), each capable of boring about 2 km per year. The design calls for a three-lane twin tunnel, making this one of the most ambitious urban infrastructure projects in the country.

Government Confident of Strong Bidding Response

BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) Kari Gowda, DPR consultants, and financial advisors were present during the meeting. Sources noted that, despite concerns, the government remains confident that many of the interested companies will participate in the final bidding process.

Environmental, feasibility, and technical clearances for the project have already been secured.