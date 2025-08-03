403
Türkiye, Kazakhstan ink railway cooperation agreement
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Kazakhstan have inked a railway cooperation agreement aimed at boosting freight transport capacity and improving service quality along the Middle Corridor, announced Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
The deal, finalized during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Türkiye, was celebrated by both nations as a significant step in strategic logistics partnership.
Uraloglu stated that regular block train services will soon operate between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, increasing freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line.
The agreement will facilitate two-way cargo flow on China-Europe and China-Africa routes, enhance multi-modal infrastructure, and introduce competitive tariffs to attract more freight operators.
Key cooperation areas include digitalization, customs procedure simplification, and joint investments. Uraloglu highlighted focus on equipment transfers, knowledge exchange, streamlined customs, and expanded use of digital tools in transport documentation.
Ultimately, the deal aims to elevate the global logistics role of both countries, boost the Middle Corridor’s competitiveness, and promote deeper regional economic integration.
