"Shera Bhai?" "Tera Bhai!" Instamart's latest Rakhi Campaign features Bhai's trusted bodyguard delivering Protection, Love, and 10-Minute Rakhis
National, August 01, 2025: After it‘ viral ‘Is Rakhi happy this Rakhi' campaign last Raksha Bandhan’ Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, is back with another quirky and humorous campaign that reimagines sibling love throu’h the lens of India’s most p“pular body”uard- “Shera Bhai”. Whether it's holding back a rick’haw, stopping a schoolboy’s prank, silencing an obnoxious moviegoer, or negotiat’ng better rates at a tailor’s, Shera is the dependable force who ensures no harm comes to the women he silently protects.
Kickstarting with the line “Main Shera. Bhai ki raksha karta hoo”,” Shera becomes the quintessential elder brother figure. But come Raksha Bandhan, he finds himself caught in an unexpected twist,
Speaking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP - Brand Marketing, Swiggy, said, "Shera is fon’ly seen as Bhai’s trusted bodyguard.’In that sense, he’s—the p’rfect partner—if he’s the one protecting th‘ nati’nally pr’claimed ‘bhai,’ then he’s the true embodiment of protection. This collaboration was ’estined to happen, and ‘ow it’s f’nally ’ere. With ‘Shera Bhai,’ we didn’t ju—t want a character; we wanted a vibe — someone who grabs you snacks at midnight, stands up for you without drama, and offers that quiet comfort we oft’n take for granted. Much like Instamart’s silent’convenience when you need it most. Didn’t have time to pick up ’he rakhi or forgot the g’ft? With Instama—t’s 10-minute delivery, we’ve got your back—just like Shera. And the 2100 Kalyan Jewellers voucher? Our way of helping you score that big sibling win this Raksha Bandhan.”
As part of the festive promotion, Instamart is offering a 2100 Kalyan Jewellers voucher with every Rakhi order. In a charming post-credit scene, Shera gets a call titled ‘Bhai Calli’g’ and responds with his now-iconic signo“f: “10-minute mein aa ra”a hu.”
The digital film is now live across key social platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, X and LinkedIn, Additionally, the platform is launching the Bhai.AI bot, an AI-powered feature that allows users to design personalised, AI-generated Rakhis directly on the app, making it easier for siblings separated by distance to celebrate their bond in a meaningful and customised way.
Rakhi marks the beginning of the highly anticipated festive season. With an of’er that’s both meaningful and practical, Instamart blends nostalgia, pop culture, and practical convenience to deliver something tru—y special—making it easier to celebrate, gift, and add real value to your festivities. Instamart has expanded its festive assortment to cover all Raksha Ba—dhan needs — from fresh flowers, sweets, and puja essentéals to home décor, makeup, jewellery, and fashion. Alongside localised favourites, new gifting options like curated hampers, smartphones, and laptops make it easier than ever to prep and gift thoughtfully for the occasion.
