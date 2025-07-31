Rhône Risk Launches To Help Msps Defend Recurring Revenue While Offloading Insurance Tasks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a cyber insurance agency, today announced the nationwide launch of its cyber insurance and risk management product, purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) looking to protect recurring revenue and reclaim engineering hours lost to insurance busywork.

Unlike recently created insurtechs that bundle security tools into policies and compete with MSPs for wallet share, Rhône Risk partners with MSPs by automating insurance applications, validating their existing stack, and offloading every insurance task. The only way to remove the insurance headache is to take full control of it by partnering with Rhône.

"There has never been a better moment for MSPs to grow and secure their book of business," added Ryan Dunn, Co-founder & CEO at Rhône Risk . "Insurance is no longer a separate chore. It's the best opportunity an MSP has to show their value, drive recurring revenue, and secure their book of business with an extremely sticky product."

“MSPs sit at the intersection of every client's technology risk, yet traditional carriers still treat them like any other professional-services shop,” said Sagar Pandya, Co-founder & MSP Chief at Rhone Risk .“After fifteen years of wrestling with coverage gaps in my own MSP, I knew we had to rebuild the insurance experience from the ground up, translating policy jargon into actionable risk transfer that fits seamlessly into an MSP's security stack.”

Purpose-Built Programs For Today's MSP

Traditional insurtech carriers are competing head-to-head with MSPs by offering managed detection and response, vulnerability scans, and incident-response retainers inside their policies. At the same time, those carriers shift arduous questionnaires, evidence collection, and post-breach documentation back onto MSP engineers, eroding margins and distracting teams from billable work.

Rhône Risk flips the script by:



Eliminating insurance applications and evidence collection from the day-to-day workload so MSPs can focus on delivering their core service offerings.

Providing MSP customers access to undeniable insurance and risk management expertise.

Unlocking net-new monthly recurring revenue on day one, plus awarding verifiable premium credits for MSP clients. Removing unnecessary MSP liability tied to client insurance gaps, claims processes, and post-incident support.

Rhône's program is not based on book size or employee count. If you see this as the next opportunity to take control of your MSP business, increase your recurring revenue and provide your clientele a complete view of their risk management strategy, Rhône is for you. If insurance is still considered an afterthought and your processes are reactive, Rhône may not be the best option, however, please schedule a call to hear our philosophy and transform your approach to proactive risk management.

Availability



Rhone is live today across the United States. Ready to be a first mover? Join the MSPs leading the insurance transformation. Visit to start a quote or schedule a walkthrough.

About Rhone Risk



Rhône Risk is a cyber-insurance and risk-management agency engineered specifically for Managed Service Providers. By fusing streamlined underwriting, proactive security tooling, and 24/7 incident response, Rhône Risk empowers MSPs and their clients to transfer risk, boost resilience, and grow with confidence.

