Hyundai Stock: SEBI RA Vijay Kumar Gupta Warns Of Breakdown Risk If ₹2,000 Support Fails

Hyundai Motor India shares fell nearly 4.5% in morning trade on Thursday after the company reported a net profit of ₹1,369 crore in the April–June quarter, down 8% from last year.

Revenue slipped 5.4% to ₹16,413 crore as domestic demand softened. The company said strong exports and steady SUV sales helped cushion the dip.

Looking ahead, Hyundai expects exports to make up nearly a third of its total sales by FY26.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered research analyst Vijay Kumar Gupta noted that Hyundai's stock is currently trading in a narrow range and is approaching a critical technical level. According to his analysis, the stock is moving between key Murrey Math levels, with a crucial support zone at ₹2000.

If the stock slips below ₹2000, it could head further down toward ₹1875. But if it manages to stay above ₹2125, it might be back on an upward track. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹2,083.10.

From a technical standpoint, Gupta highlighted repeated price rejection near ₹2125, coupled with weakening volumes near resistance, as a sign of slowing momentum.

He identified strong buying volume near ₹2000 in earlier sessions and described this level as a "do-or-die" point for bullish traders. Under current permits, a break below ₹2000 could open the path to ₹1875, the lower end of the trading range.

Fundamental Outlook

In terms of operational data, Hyundai sold a total of 60,924 vehicles in June 2025, down 5.9% year-over-year. Domestic sales declined 12.1% to 44,024 units, while exports rose between 13–15% to 16,900 units.

For the full first quarter, total sales reached 1,80,399 units, comprising 1,32,259 domestic and 48,140 export units. SUVs accounted for nearly 68% of Hyundai's domestic dispatches during the quarter, with the Creta continuing to lead in monthly sales at 15,000–17,000 units.

Despite its strong export performance, Hyundai's estimated market share in India fell to approximately 14% in June, marking its lowest since FY2013.

The company has launched several new products recently, including the India-built Creta EV priced at ₹17.99 lakh and new smart variants of the Exter. Upcoming launches over the next 12 to 18 months include a hybrid SUV codenamed Ni1i from the Talegaon plant, as well as next-generation Venue and Creta facelifts.

In total, Hyundai plans 26 model launches by FY2030, including six electric vehicles.

On the manufacturing side, Hyundai is expanding its capacity with its newly acquired Talegaon facility, formerly owned by General Motors.

Engine production at the plant began in June 2025, and vehicle production is expected to start by the fourth quarter (Q4). The initial capacity of 170,000 units is scalable to 250,000 units by 2028.

Hyundai's strategic roadmap includes a significant push into electric and hybrid vehicles.

The company has committed ₹33,000 crore in EV and future technology investments by 2030. It is also exploring hydrogen fuel cell technology in partnership with Indian Oil and IIT Madras.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Hyundai's stock has risen 0.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.