Odie Pet Insurance And Nestlé Purina Petcare Announce Strategic Partnership Integrating Petivity Powered By Purina Ecosystem Into Insurance Underwriting And Wellness Reimbursements

This initiative leverages the groundbreaking Petivity powered by Purina, an ecosystem that seamlessly combines technology, pet health data, and Purina's pet expertise to empower pet parents to proactively manage their pets' health through smart devices, health kits, and an AI-powered assistant. Coupled with Odie's digital insurance infrastructure, Petivity's insights will contribute to a better understanding of pet health changes, while highlighting the importance of preventative care and help improve pets' quality of life.

"Our partnership with Purina allows us to recognize and reward proactive, wellness-minded behaviors in a way that hasn't been done before in pet insurance," said Miles Thorson, Co-Founder and CEO of Odie. "We're shifting from reactive care to proactive wellness, where data becomes a tool for improving health outcomes and providing more affordable, intelligent coverage."

As part of this partnership, Odie will offer direct reimbursements within its standalone Wellness Plans for Petivity products, leading innovation by including smart technology tools in routine care coverage. This move reflects a growing trend towards digital integration among pet technology, insurance, and care.

"The Petivity powered by Purina ecosystem is at the forefront of pet care, delivering valuable insights that empower pet parents to proactively manage their pet's health. We're excited to team up with Odie who shares our mission to help pets live longer, healthier lives," said Nathan Marafioti, Vice President of New Business Models at Purina.

This strategic partnership signals the future of pet health, where technology, insurance, and nutrition work hand in hand to deliver a higher standard of well-being for pets and peace of mind for pet parents.

About Odie Pet Insurance

Odie is a national, tech-enabled pet health insurance brand founded with a revolutionary spirit and caregiving goal to provide all dog and cat owners with access to essential pet care services through a centralized digital hub. We're on a mission to democratize pet insurance and remove pet owners' financial burdens by providing a differentiated type of insurance product with greater coverage flexibility. Learn more about Odie Pet Insurance, partnership incentives, and reimbursements by visiting GetOdie .

About Petivity

Petivity powered by Purina, is guided by the belief that every pet deserves a long and happy life. The Petivity ecosystem empowers owners with insights about their dogs and cats, enabling better care and informed health decisions. Learn more about Petivity by visiting Petivity .

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

