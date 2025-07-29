Specialized Packaging Group Expands Into Monterrey, Mexico With Acquisition Of Arkpack De México's Monterrey Assets

SPG Continues Expansion of Capabilities and Footprint with Addition of Monterrey, Mexico-based Engineered Packaging Solutions Provider

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Packaging Group (SPG), a leading, vertically integrated provider of protective packaging solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Monterrey, Mexico-based assets of ArkPack de Mexico (ArkPack). ArkPack provides custom-designed corrugated packaging and foam fabrication solutions for a diverse array of end markets, including technology, automotive, and general industrial products.

The acquisition will enhance SPG's broad North American footprint by expanding its geographic reach into one of the fastest-growing markets in Mexico while adding to its 1,500-person workforce. ArkPack will continue to operate in its other locations in Tijuana and Juarez, Mexico.

"We are very excited about the addition of ArkPack's Monterrey, Mexico-based fabrication facility to our footprint, as it represents a key milestone in our strategic vision for the expansion of SPG. This facility will enable us to better serve a broader customer base in a fast-growing market and reinforce our commitment to growth and operational excellence," said Paul Budsworth, CEO of SPG.

"This acquisition is not just an expansion, but a valuable long-term investment that will yield increased revenue streams, strengthen our North American presence, and position us well for future opportunities. We look forward to bringing the ArkPack Monterrey team fully on board and integrating them into our footprint, while providing high-quality packaging solutions to a diverse customer base. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to our customers and team members."

SPG is one of North America's largest independent protective packaging solutions providers and is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners. This addition represents the ninth acquisition for the SPG portfolio since Altamont Capital Partners' investment in 2020.

About Specialized Packaging Group

Specialized Packaging Group, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of protective packaging products and solutions and is one of the largest independent manufacturers of protective packaging in North America, serving primarily the technology / server, automotive, semiconductor, defense, healthcare / medical, and general industrial end markets. With more than fifty design engineers and over thirty in-house manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada, SPG delivers innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that reduce customers' supply chain cost and environmental impact. For more information, visit .

About Altamont Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Altamont Capital Partners ("Altamont") is a private equity firm focused on transforming and scaling lower-middle market companies through significant business-building and value-creation resources. Altamont makes long-term, control investments in sectors where we have deep experience and specialized knowledge, and partners with management teams to execute proven and repeatable platform-building playbooks. Since inception, Altamont has invested in over 45 companies operating across the Financial Services, Industrials, Business Services, and Franchising & Multi-Unit sectors. Altamont currently manages over $4 billion of capital and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Zazni Vlijter

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialized Packaging Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED