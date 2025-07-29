403
Dyson launches limited-edition Kanzan Pink Airwrap i.d.™
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dyson has introduced Kanzan Pink, a limited-edition colourway exclusive to the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™, this July. Inspired by the soft, delicate tones of cherry blossom, Kanzan Pink takes its name from Prunus serrulata ‘Kanzan’, the scientific name for the iconic cherry blossom tree. The new colourway reflects the essence of the season – light, elegant and full of renewal.
To mark the launch of the limited-edition Kanzan Pink Dyson Airwrap™ i.d., Dyson is inviting guests to experience the Friendship Day activation at the Dyson Demo Store, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. From 30th July to 3rd August, bring a friend and enjoy a complimentary hair styling session with Dyson’s expert stylists using the latest Dyson haircare technology. Guests will also receive a Chitosan styling sample to mark the occasion.
To book, follow the below:
- Dubai Mall: call 054 586 6978 or book directly via the website here
- Mall of the Emirates: call 055 448 9019 or book directly via the website here
The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler is priced at AED 2,999, available from Dyson Demo Stores across the UAE or online at dyson.ae.
