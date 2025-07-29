Pune Startup Launches Premium, Safety-First Toddler Toy Brand Woot Hoot, Targeting India's ₹1,900 Crore Market

Alok Woot Hoot Founder

PUNE, MH, INDIA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gaming industry veteran Alok Kumar today announced the launch of Woot Hoot, a premium, safety-first toddler toy brand built to bring European-inspired quality standards to Indian families without the high price tag.Designed for children aged 6 months to 3 years, Woot Hoot aims to transform India's toy market by blending rigorous safety standards with joyful, sensory-rich play.The startup, founded in 2023, addresses growing concerns among Indian parents about toy safety, durability, and developmental value. With India's toddler toy market projected to cross ₹1,900 crore, Woot Hoot enters with a differentiated promise: world-class safety, smart design, and affordability all made in India.Each Woot Hoot product is thoughtfully crafted to support a specific stage of early childhood development. All toys are made using baby-safe, BPA-free materials such as food-grade PVC, and durable ABS plastic complying with European EN71 and Indian BIS safety standards.“Our goal is simple,” said Alok Kumar, Founder & CEO of Woot Hoot.“To offer every Indian child toys that are as safe as they are fun. After a decade in gaming technology and becoming a parent myself, I saw firsthand the lack of high-quality, safe, affordable toys in India. Woot Hoot was born from that gap. Designing toys requires the same level of attention as digital products except here, lives and development are at stake. We've built every toy with that same engineering mindset.” he said.Woot Hoot's debut range includes thoughtfully designed toys tailored to every stage of early development. Cuddle Cubes are soft, washable sensory blocks featuring fruits, numbers, and animals, perfect for stacking and learning (2+ years). Cuddle Cruisers, India's first soft car toys, come with smooth edges and gentle whistle sounds for safe, tactile fun (6+ months). Ring-a-Roos offer chunky, stackable silicone rings with cute animal toppers, ideal for teething and color recognition (6+ months). For toddlers 18 months and up, Jungle Buddies deliver squishy, animal-shaped surprises with lights, sounds, and textures to delight the senses. Rounding out the lineup, Woot Wheels are durable ABS construction vehicles with bump-and-go action, lights, and music to fuel imaginative play (18+ months).Woot Hoot is led and backed by Tech Precision and Industry Experts which includes Alok Kumar, a gaming industry veteran with over a decade of experience at Hike and June Gaming, bringing a strong focus on precision, safety, and user experience to toy design.He is supported by a seasoned team, Manish Jawalgi (Sales Director, ex-Drafter Robotics), Atul Kumar (Production Lead, ex-Embibe & SmartCoin), and Anupam Yadav (Business Ops, ex-Vectus Industries) bringing deep expertise across automation, quality control, and retail operations.Distribution and ExpansionWoot Hoot products are currently available at and through select retail and distribution partners nationwide. The brand plans to scale via modern trade, and partnerships with premium parenting and baby care platforms.With a manufacturing base in India and strict adherence to global safety protocols, Woot Hoot is committed to making premium-quality toys accessible for Indian families across metro and tier 2/3 cities.About Woot HootFounded in 2023, Woot Hoot creates thoughtfully designed, safety-certified toys for infants and toddlers. Every toy is made in India, using international-grade materials and development-focused design. At Woot Hoot, playtime is more than fun-it's safe, sensory-rich, and smart.Contact InformationFor media inquiries:...For distributor and partnership inquiries:Immediate response guaranteed for serious trade inquiriesFor consumer queries:+91-7350913355 | +91-9960832807...

