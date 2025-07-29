SOMAÍ Continues Global Expansion With Launch In Italy Through Materia Medica Partnership

LISBON, PORTUGAL, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO), continues its rapid expansion into key global markets with its official launch in Italy. Partnering with Materia Medica Processing, Italy's premier pharmaceutical cannabis company, SOMAÍ brings its pharmaceutical-grade, EU-GMP-certified cannabinoid medicines to Italian patients and healthcare professionals. With an established presence in Australia, the UK, and Germany, as well as announced market entries in Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland, SOMAÍ's launch in Italy marks another milestone in its mission to deliver premium cannabis-based therapeutics worldwide.Despite Italy's long-standing role in the European medical cannabis landscape, patients continue to face barriers to accessing high-quality, standardized treatments. Through this partnership, SOMAÍ introduces scientifically advanced cannabinoid therapies that enhance consistency, accessibility, and innovation in patient care. With its multi-step extraction process and EU-GMP-certified formulations, SOMAÍ supports healthcare professionals and pharmacies in providing reliable pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid-based medicines, ensuring greater consistency, accessibility, and innovation in patient care.Michael Sassano, CEO of SOMAÍ, emphasized the significance of this expansion, stating: "Demand for SOMAÍ products has never been higher, and we're thrilled to bring our industry-leading extracts to Italy. Our global footprint now spans multiple continents, and this partnership with Materia Medica allows us to integrate our innovative solutions into Italy's robust medical cannabis framework. SOMAÍ's dedication to quality and innovation is what sets us apart, and our global expansion has only just begun."Founded in 2018 and based in Siena, Tuscany, Materia Medica Processing is a leading pharmaceutical cannabis distributor with cutting-edge EU-GMP authorized facilities and authorization for the distribution of medical-grade cannabis extracts. The company specializes in navigating Italy's complex regulatory landscape, ensuring that SOMAÍ's broadest product portfolio reaches patients efficiently and effectively.Pietro Paolo Crocetta, CEO of Materia Medica Processing, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "SOMAÍ brings an unparalleled level of expertise, innovation, and commitment to the medical cannabis sector. This partnership represents a transformative step forward in improving patient access to pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid therapies in Italy, and we are proud to work alongside SOMAÍ in shaping the future of this industry."Italy is the latest addition to SOMAÍ's expanding global footprint, reinforcing its position as a leader in cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. The company is already commercially active in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, with Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland set to launch in 2025.About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About Materia Medica ProcessingFounded in 2018 and based in the heart of Tuscany at Toscana Life Sciences in Siena, Materia Medica Processing is the only Italian pharmaceutical cannabis company dedicated to the production and distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical use.In 2023, Materia Medica Processing was authorized as a distributor of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in accordance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards-an important step that guarantees the integrity, traceability, and quality of our supply chain. The following year, in 2024, the company received official authorization from AIFA (the Italian Medicines Agency) as a certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, confirming our dedication to safety, compliance, and scientific rigor.Equipped with state-of-the-art Quality Control (QC) laboratories and expansive production areas, our facility has been designed to foster both growth and innovation in the field of medical cannabis derivatives.Materia Medica Processing aims to be the trusted scientific partner of physicians and pharmacists, supporting them with reliable scientific data to guide the selection of the most appropriate ingredients.

Nataliia Garnina

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals LDA

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.