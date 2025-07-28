Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Looking To Tighten Screws On Energy Connections With Türkiye

2025-07-28 10:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 28. Kazakhstan is considering deepening cooperation with Türkiye in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via KazMunayGas (KMG), the national operator of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of KMG Askhat Khassenov, and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for collaboration in the oil and gas industry. During the discussion, it was emphasized that Türkiye holds a special place among Kazakhstan's economic partners.

In this context, KMG considers expanding cooperation with Turkish energy companies, including the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation, as a key priority.

According to Khassenov, Kazakhstan views the enhancement of energy cooperation with Türkiye as part of its long-term strategy aimed at strengthening national energy security, expanding international partnerships, and creating new opportunities for attracting investment.

