Grön Expands Operations In New York With Acquisition Of State Cannabis License

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Fastest Growing Edibles Brand Has Acquired A New York State Cannabis License To Supercharge Its Innovation Capabilities And Continue Expansion Across The State

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), America's fastest growing cannabis edibles brand, announced today the strategic acquisition of an adult-use processor license in New York. The acquisition of the Type 2 Processor license marks a key milestone for Grön as the company continues its rapid East Coast expansion and long-term investment in the New York cannabis market. As a licensed New York cannabis processor, Grön will supercharge its product innovation pipeline and bring the company's acclaimed production model to Hauppauge, NY, giving it a strategic location for distribution to New York City and key markets across New York State. Grön first entered New York in 2024 through their innovative“reverse licensing” model.

The acquisition of an adult-use processor license in New York is a strategic departure from the reverse licensing model that Grön has pioneered across the country, accelerating growth faster than any other cannabis edibles brand, according to Hoodie Analytics. As the license holder in New York, Grön will have full control of the facility and operations used to make their acclaimed cannabis edibles, as well as providing the company with the ability to further innovate new product launches. Grön recently introduced 100% solventless hash rosin-infused edibles in New York, with plans for further product line extensions and innovations now fast-tracked.

“This acquisition gives us the infrastructure and independence to deepen our roots in New York and further expand our product lines and availability,” said Christine Apple, CEO and Founder of Grön.“New York has been a pivotal chapter in our growth story, and it means so much to us to expand our presence while creating new jobs and opportunities. We're appreciative of the New York OCM and their vision and willingness to work with companies like ours to continue delivering innovative cannabis products at scale and to be part of shaping what cannabis looks like in this incredible state.”

The newly acquired license includes an over 10,000 square-foot processing facility in Hauppauge, NY, which will serve as the epicenter of Grön's New York operations. The facility will support increasing product demand and enable the brand to expand its portfolio of cannabis-infused edibles tailored to the New York consumer.

The expansion by Grön comes at a time when the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is accelerating efforts to foster product innovation and market accessibility. With this move, Grön is poised to play a defining role in shaping the future of edibles in the Empire State.

Grön is one of North America's leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Illinois, and Canada.

